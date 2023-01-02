Orlando International Airport in final stretch of busy holiday travel season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday travel season is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slow day at airports in Central Florida.

Monday is expected to be the busiest day of the travel period for Orlando International Airport.

The airport is expecting more than 162,000 people to pass through.

Overall, OIA is expecting to see nearly 3,000,000 travelers for the holidays.

That’s up 17% from last year.

The 19-day holiday travel period ends Tuesday.

