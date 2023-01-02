How To Watch Miami Heat Play Los Angeles Clippers Monday, Lineups, Betting Odds, Injury Report Etc

The Heat play at the Clippers Monday at Staples Center

Game time: 10:30 p.m., ET

Where: Staples Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Clippers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 115-110, win on 12/8 and with a victory tonight, will sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Heat are 38-30 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 17-17 in road games.For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Clippers, Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable,

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

CLIPPERS

F Kawhi Leonard

F Marcus Morris

C Ivica Zubac

G Paul George

G Reggie Jackson

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's winning basket Saturday against the Utah Jazz: “You want the ball in his hands because you know he wants those moments."

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler explains where his defensive tenacity came from (; 0:32)

