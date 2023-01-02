ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Avalanche: Will 2023 Bring A Fruitful Recovery For The AVAX Ecosystem?

The 2022 crypto bear market left a deep mark on the Avalanche ecosystem. AVAX, the native token of Avalanche, dropped by a whopping 89.5%, leaving many investors scratching their heads. However, the token has seen some rebound. According to CoinMarketCap, AVAX is up 3.78% in the past 24 hours and...
NEWSBTC

Solana Leads Crypto Market Gains, How Long Will This Continue?

Solana (SOL) has been ahead of the rest of the crypto market when it comes to gains. The market had seen renewed interest following the holidays which led to a small recovery here and there especially for the large players but Solana had been able to break completely from the trend and record double-digit gains in the last couple of days.
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Surges 7% In Strong 2023 Start, Jumps To 12th On Market Cap List

Litecoin has kicked off 2023 to a bright start as the crypto has surged 7% in the last 24 hours and has climbed to 12th on the market cap list. 2022 was a terrible year for the entire cryptocurrency sector as the long bear market resulted in losses of more than 50% for most of the coins. Litecoin was no exception; the asset ended the year with a drawdown of about 53%.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Stakers In Massive Loss As 80% of Staked ETH Is In The Red

The bear market has resulted in multiple losses for individuals and even large entities, and according to recent data shared by crypto analytics site, Dune analytics, the majority of all ETH stakers are in the loss while fewer stakers remain in the money. The reason behind the result of more...
NEWSBTC

Optimism Edges Other L2s In Gas Efficiency, Despite Loss In TVL, Revenue

Optimism (OP) has opened the year on an optimistic note as it enjoys a bull run. On the flip side, it has suffered sluggishness in terms of total value locked (TVL). Arbitrum is seen to have blazed past the other leading Layer 2 blockchains including Optimism and Polygon when it comes to TVL. Regardless, the former remains unfazed as it still accelerates in tempo and dominates the L2 space.
NEWSBTC

Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
NASDAQ

2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street

For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
NASDAQ

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

One of the basic principles of investing in stocks is to "buy low." That is a lot easier to do when equity markets are going through a downturn, like the one we experienced in 2022. Plenty of attractive stocks are trading at much lower levels than just a year ago, but that won't last forever.
TheStreet

Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Eyes On China Risk. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, extending a pattern that has dominated markets for much of the holiday-shortened week, as investors continue to track developments in China's Covid crisis and its impact on domestic growth prospects.
Cheddar News

S&P 500 Closes Out Dismal Year With Worst Loss Since 2008

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. Wall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for...
msn.com

Apple's market valuation falls below $2 trillion as shares plummet 3% on first day of 2023 trading

Apple's market shares dropped over three percent during Tuesday trading, leaving the tech giant's valuation below $2trillion for the first time since last spring. The iPhone manufacturer's shares were down 3.74 percent, leaving the company at a share value of $130.20 and an overall valuation at $1.99trillion. The drop left the company at a 12-month low on the first day of 2023 trading.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Still Stuck At $16,700, Why This Indicator Points To New Trajectory

Bitcoin has seen little to no action in its first two days of 2023; the cryptocurrency is bound for a spike in volatility, but in which direction? After experiencing months of downside pressure, there seems to be no room for further losses. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $16,700...
NEWSBTC

Solana Up 13% Since Yesterday, A Sign Of Brighter Things to Come?

The touted “Ethereum killer” Solana has been on the down-low since its association with the collapsed exchange FTX. However, it seems as though 2023 has new plans for the struggling ecosystem with its native token SOL up by 13% based on CoinGecko figures, Tuesday. This huge uptick in...
NEWSBTC

Cardano (ADA) Price Soars By 5% As Buying Pressure Mounts

The Cardano (ADA) token marked a two-year low at $0.239 as recently as December 30 but has since experienced a sustained upswing that catapulted the price to $0.264 at press time. Within the last 24 hours, ADA is recording an increase in price of around 5%, with a trading volume of around $250 million.
NEWSBTC

TERRA CLASSIC (LUNC) DUMPS AS BINANCE SUSPENDS TOKEN BURN, SOLANA (SOL) IS ON A FALL TOO, FALLS BELOW THE $10-MARK, AND SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) SET TO OUTPERFORM BOTH IN 2023 AFTER A SUCCESSFUL PRESALE CAMPAIGN

Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL), two troubled crypto coins, have been beaten down yet again, just as they were trying to regain investor trust. Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL) are the top losers this week, each with a more than 10% deficit. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) on the other hand, has extended its success run by increasing its price by more than 300%. Despite being in the presale stage, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has won hearts and funds.
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Whale Withdraws $32M In LTC From Binance, Good Sign For Rally?

Data shows a Litecoin whale has withdrawn $32 million in LTC from Binance, a sign that could be positive for the latest rally. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive LTC transfer has taken place during the past day. In total, the transaction involved the movement of 425,660 LTC on the blockchain, worth around $32.1 million at the time of the transfer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy