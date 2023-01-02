Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL), two troubled crypto coins, have been beaten down yet again, just as they were trying to regain investor trust. Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL) are the top losers this week, each with a more than 10% deficit. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) on the other hand, has extended its success run by increasing its price by more than 300%. Despite being in the presale stage, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has won hearts and funds.

1 DAY AGO