FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Mardi Gras and its history in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled FlightsLarry LeaseNew Orleans, LA
Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.GodwinLos Angeles, CA
wgno.com
Beautiful Wednesday on the way!
Good Morning, New Orleans! You may have woken up overnight to tons of thunder or lightening, but all storms have now ended and pushed east. Our forecast for today will be beautiful with high pressure around the area! Expect wall to wall sunshine with temperatures rising out of the 50s and 60s into the 70s.
wgno.com
Severe weather threat Tuesday!
Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we are starting out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for everyone in our viewing area through 8AM. Winds will remain out of the south...
wgno.com
Warm start to the week!
Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we started out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for everyone in our viewing area through 10AM, and we likely see another round overnight. Winds...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes, flash flooding possible in New Orleans metro Tuesday: Timing, live radar
Severe storms are expected to roll through the New Orleans metro area Tuesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, flash flooding, hail and damaging winds, forecasters said. Up to 3 inches of rain could fall, forecasters said, with higher amounts in some areas. The storms could repeatedly hit the same areas, a weather phenomenon called training, and lead to flash flooding.
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today
Residents of Louisiana from near Lake Charles in the southwest corner of the state to Monroe in northeast Louisiana will need to be weather conscious today. The first severe weather outbreak of the new year is upon us and later this morning and into the afternoon things could get rather bumpy for a large portion of the state.
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
Tornado victims still recovering as strong storms bring risk for more tornadoes Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Strong storms are expected in Southeast Louisiana Tuesday and while they create a risk for tornadoes, many families are still cleaning up from the most recent tornadoes to hit Southeast Louisiana. Joseph Chimento was inside his Marrero home on Lydia Court on December 14 when an...
wbrz.com
Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms
Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. Power was restored to a majority of the...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
McDonald’s on Canal Street in New Orleans closes down
The McDonald's location at 711 Canal Street in New Orleans is closing.
Positive things happening for N.O. East in 2023
A new development site along Chef Menteur Highway exhibited some of the positive things happening in the area.
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
relix
NOLA Crawfish Festival Delivers 2023 Artist Lineup
NOLA Crawfish Festival has delivered its 2023 artist lineup for the May 1 through 3 festival at The Broadside in New Orleans. The upcoming mid-week occasion, slated to take place in the days between Jazz Fest weekends, will celebrate the Big Easy’s immaculate live music and food scene. This...
NOPD responds to car crashed into business hours later
An Uptown business owner has a new appreciation for how short-staffed the New Orleans Police Department is these days after a car crashed into her store early New Year's Day and the cops didn’t show until about nine hours later.
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans Musicians for 2023
New Orleans is known for birthing some of the most notable musicians and creatives in the world like Louis Armstrong, the Queen of Soul Irma Thomas, and so much more. From historic jazz musicians to rappers, up-and-coming local artists are making a name for themselves and taking up space in the saturated music scene. Switch it up this year and listen to someone different or discover someone you've never heard before. Here are 10 local music artists to see perform around town and listen to online.
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
houmatimes.com
Cause of New Year’s Eve house fire determined to be unintentional
The fire cause at the residence 262 Sugar Highland Blvd. Houma, La. 70360 at 00:33:59 has been determined to be unintentional in nature. Through the use of statements given at the scene, security video from neighboring homes, and physical evidence found at the scene; it has been determined that the fire started in the trash cans located at the rear of the residence which quickly spread to the house and into the attic. A family member stated that they disposed of their spent fireworks in the trash cans in the rear of the house. During the course of the investigation, spent fireworks were found in the remains of the trash.
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
New Orleans Has a 'Hidden' Wire Around the City You've Never Noticed [Video]
This "hidden" wire approximately 15 miles long runs around a large part of the city, and you've probably never noticed it.
