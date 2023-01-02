ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wgno.com

Beautiful Wednesday on the way!

Good Morning, New Orleans! You may have woken up overnight to tons of thunder or lightening, but all storms have now ended and pushed east. Our forecast for today will be beautiful with high pressure around the area! Expect wall to wall sunshine with temperatures rising out of the 50s and 60s into the 70s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Severe weather threat Tuesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we are starting out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for everyone in our viewing area through 8AM. Winds will remain out of the south...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Warm start to the week!

Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we started out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for everyone in our viewing area through 10AM, and we likely see another round overnight. Winds...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Tornadoes, flash flooding possible in New Orleans metro Tuesday: Timing, live radar

Severe storms are expected to roll through the New Orleans metro area Tuesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, flash flooding, hail and damaging winds, forecasters said. Up to 3 inches of rain could fall, forecasters said, with higher amounts in some areas. The storms could repeatedly hit the same areas, a weather phenomenon called training, and lead to flash flooding.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today

Residents of Louisiana from near Lake Charles in the southwest corner of the state to Monroe in northeast Louisiana will need to be weather conscious today. The first severe weather outbreak of the new year is upon us and later this morning and into the afternoon things could get rather bumpy for a large portion of the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms

Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. Power was restored to a majority of the...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
relix

NOLA Crawfish Festival Delivers 2023 Artist Lineup

NOLA Crawfish Festival has delivered its 2023 artist lineup for the May 1 through 3 festival at The Broadside in New Orleans. The upcoming mid-week occasion, slated to take place in the days between Jazz Fest weekends, will celebrate the Big Easy’s immaculate live music and food scene. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’

There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
RACELAND, LA
whereyat.com

Top 10 New Orleans Musicians for 2023

New Orleans is known for birthing some of the most notable musicians and creatives in the world like Louis Armstrong, the Queen of Soul Irma Thomas, and so much more. From historic jazz musicians to rappers, up-and-coming local artists are making a name for themselves and taking up space in the saturated music scene. Switch it up this year and listen to someone different or discover someone you've never heard before. Here are 10 local music artists to see perform around town and listen to online.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Cause of New Year’s Eve house fire determined to be unintentional

The fire cause at the residence 262 Sugar Highland Blvd. Houma, La. 70360 at 00:33:59 has been determined to be unintentional in nature. Through the use of statements given at the scene, security video from neighboring homes, and physical evidence found at the scene; it has been determined that the fire started in the trash cans located at the rear of the residence which quickly spread to the house and into the attic. A family member stated that they disposed of their spent fireworks in the trash cans in the rear of the house. During the course of the investigation, spent fireworks were found in the remains of the trash.
HOUMA, LA

