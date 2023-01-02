Read full article on original website
Deputies look for suspect after man shot at Scotland County home
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the arm and leg Tuesday night at a home in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute and found the man in the home with gunshot […]
2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Laurinburg; Investigation underway
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot at an apartment complex in Laurinburg Tuesday night. Laurinburg police Captain Chris Young confirmed the shooting took place around 8:10 p.m. at the McIntosh Apartment in the area of Lytch Street and Gamble Street. Officers found one...
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
Lawyers push for release of body camera footage in Jada Johnson fatal Fayetteville police shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Attorneys on Wednesday pushed to get body camera footage released showing the July shooting death of Jada Johnson. Johnson, 22, was killed July 1, 2022, in her grandfather’s living room after officers were called to the Fayetteville home on a report of an attempted break-in.
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following community complaints near Elizabethtown
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following community complaints involving Russ St. in the Elizabethtown area. According to the release, the complaints focused on the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area. During an...
60-year-old man shot in Laurinburg, suspect wanted
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a shooting on Asheville Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said upon arrival, officers found 60-year-old Willie Creed Quick with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
1 person shot, killed by Harnett County deputies
Harnett County deputies shot and killed someone who pointed a gun at them after reportedly having a mental-health crisis Monday.
63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
Man injured in drive-by shooting near Aberdeen
The driver of a pickup truck was shot in a drive-by shooting on Pinebluff Lake Road outside of Aberdeen Monday. The man was driving on Pinebluff Lake Road near Highway 15-501 when the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m., according to officials on the scene. He continued driving and stopped his truck on 15-501 South at the intersection with Heflin Road.
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at West Florence High School; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
Woman mourns cousin killed in Darlington County apparent murder-suicide shooting
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man and a woman are dead Monday night following a situation on Gemini Drive off of East McIver Road just outside of Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Kadajah McKay, 25, was shot and her death has been ruled homicide, according to...
Trooper involved in high speed chase, crash on I-95
PRINCETON, N.C. — A high-speed chase on Monday night ended with a crash on Interstate 95. Video shows the damage from the crash, which occurred after 10:30 p.m. The two cars crashed on I-95 between Godwin and Wade in northern Cumberland County. The pursuit began in Johnston County near Princeton but ended following the collision in Cumberland County.
