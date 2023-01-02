ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

wpde.com

2 shot at Laurinburg apartment complex, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been shot Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the city limits of Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said via email “I can confirm that there are two people with gunshot wounds which occurred in...
LAURINBURG, NC
WLTX.com

Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Sumter turns himself in to police

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a suspect in a fatal New Year's Eve shooting has turned himself in on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, allegedly killed another man who was trying to stop a fight on New Years Eve at a home on Hampton Avenue in Sumter.
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

60-year-old man shot in Laurinburg, suspect wanted

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a shooting on Asheville Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said upon arrival, officers found 60-year-old Willie Creed Quick with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment...
LAURINBURG, NC
WMBF

Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
wpde.com

63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting near Aberdeen

The driver of a pickup truck was shot in a drive-by shooting on Pinebluff Lake Road outside of Aberdeen Monday. The man was driving on Pinebluff Lake Road near Highway 15-501 when the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m., according to officials on the scene. He continued driving and stopped his truck on 15-501 South at the intersection with Heflin Road.
ABERDEEN, NC
WRAL News

Trooper involved in high speed chase, crash on I-95

PRINCETON, N.C. — A high-speed chase on Monday night ended with a crash on Interstate 95. Video shows the damage from the crash, which occurred after 10:30 p.m. The two cars crashed on I-95 between Godwin and Wade in northern Cumberland County. The pursuit began in Johnston County near Princeton but ended following the collision in Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

