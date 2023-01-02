South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

