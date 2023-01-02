Read full article on original website
Benjamin R. Mumbulo Jr
2d ago
Well here you go all you folks that voted Biden in as President. Our taxes for everything are going up for anyone under $400,000.00 yeah. Maybe people need to be educated. You don’t have to vote party lines. You certainly don’t have to not vote for someone because of his tweet. Trump ran this country like a business and not his personal toy as Biden does. Look at the World. Russia / Ukrainian now North / South Korea are ready for Nuclear war. Oh yeah and China is just getting start again. The American dollar is about worthless. Hell even Dollar Tree $1.00 is worth nothing now.
Reply(4)
9
Related
WALB 10
A new year brings new gas prices
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
wpde.com
Used car prices decrease but not quickly enough to lower SC car taxes in 2023
Taxpayers in South Carolina have a better idea of how much they could expect to pay on property and vehicle taxes this year but it might be another year before inflation impacts completely disappear. NEW: Ground crew worker killed at Alabama airport 'ingested' into engine: NTSB. In South Carolina, the...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month
South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
thejournalonline.com
SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC’s largest economic development project potential impact
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina
Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
Duke Energy apologizes for widespread rolling blackouts in Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Duke Energy is now apologizing for the widespread rolling blackouts they intentionally activated across the Carolinas over the busy Christmas holiday period, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Gov. Cooper asking Duke Energy for full report after ‘rolling blackouts’ Duke Energy leaders explained that they were sorry for the […]
wfxb.com
New South Carolina Legislation
On New Year’s Day, new legislation went into effect for the state of South Carolina. The Comprehensive Tax Reduction Act is one of many bills passed to assist the palmetto state financially. The top income tax for South Carolina has dropped from 7% to 6 1/2%. The plan is...
Lack of transportation main barrier for those looking for jobs in rural South Carolina, report says
We're taking a closer look at South Carolina's labor participation rate and some of the barriers to employment some South Carolinians are facing.
wpde.com
SC Public Service Commission hears customer opinions on Duke Energy rate hike request
WPDE — The South Carolina Public Service Commission is hearing from Duke Energy customers as it relates to the request for a rate increase. Duke Energy filed the application to increase its rates by 14.4% with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina in September of 2022. The average...
These are the largest Mega Millions wins in South Carolina history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history. The first […]
WYFF4.com
Heavy rain, widespread thunderstorms in Upstate, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Heavy rain and widespread thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday afternoon. Watch your full forecast in the video above. To track rain and storms click here for interactive radar. Strong winds and heavy rain are the main concerns. Minor flooding is possible, as we are expecting a...
The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray
CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
SC bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session. The so-called ‘Carolina Squat’ involves raising the front end of a vehicle — most commonly a pickup truck — while the rear is lowered or kept the same height. Critics have […]
The Island Connection
South Carolina Department Of Health And Environmental Control Offers Winter Weather Advice And Resources
As winter has officially begun and an unusually cold weather system will begin moving into our state. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control would like to provide some key safety tips and resources for you. At this time, the system is not expected to bring significant snow...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
iheart.com
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
Comments / 9