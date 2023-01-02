ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Bishop remembers Pope Benedict XVI

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jXqT_0k0si4cP00

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas will hold two services this week to remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died over the weekend at the age of 95. Some local Catholics had a special connection to Pope Benedict.

"I met Pope Benedict a number of times," said current Dallas Bishop Edward Burns, "in particular when he appointed me as the Bishop of Juneau, Alaska in 2009."  Bishop Burns also met Pope Benedict again a few years later.

"Every five years, the Bishop of a Diocese goes to Rome to give an accounting of his work. Pope Benedict gave me this pectoral cross, which I wear," Bishop Burns said. "I'm really grateful for the prayers and the concerns of so many for the Catholic community during this time, because we truly do mourn the loss of a good, dedicated and committed shepherd."

Bishop Burns and Bishop Kelly will lead a vigil rosary on January 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. It will be held in English and Spanish.

Bishop Burns and Bishop Kelly will be celebrating a memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on January 5, 2023, at 12:00 noon, beginning at that time with a funeral toll by the Cathedral bells.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jack Beavers

2023 MLK Celebrations in Dallas

MLK Jr memorial in Washington, DCPhoto byBee Calder/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is no shortage of celebrations in Dallas leading up to MLK Day on January 17 (Dr. King's birthday itself is on January 15th).
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

MurieL, The Oak Cliff Princess, Is Honored With a Mural in Oak Cliff

Dallas hasn't always excelled at honoring its musicians. It took years and a lot of effort to get a proper homage to Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan going with a statue in their native Oak Cliff, and Deep Ellum visitors have finally been clued in to the neighborhood's heritage thanks to the Blues Alley mural project.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Church, Community Send Prayers to Damar Hamlin

Inside Fort Worth’s New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, people gathered Tuesday to pray for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin. Pastor Kyev Tatum originally planned the gathering to celebrate past players from the legendary I.M. Terrell basketball team, but after Monday night’s game called on the community to pray.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox7austin.com

North Texas twins born in different years

DENTON, Texas - A Denton couple is celebrating their new twin girls who were born in different years!. Kali Jo Scott had to be checked in early to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton for monitoring. Scott had to be taken in for a C-section on New Year's Eve a week...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Atatiana Jefferson's sister is gravely ill, family attorney says

FORT WORTH, Texas - Faith leaders in Fort Worth said one of Atatiana Jefferson’s sisters has been told she has just days to live. The family’s attorney said Amber Carr is hospitalized with congestive heart failure. Amber’s son, 11-year-old Zion Carr, was with his aunt the night she...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER

A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
DALLAS, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Local Dallas ISD educators named master principals

Principals at four local Dallas ISD schools were awarded the master principal designation. The district gives this honor yearly to the top 10% of principals of neighborhood elementary schools, neighborhood secondary schools and choice schools. Recognizing master principals is part of Dallas ISD’s Theory of Action, an organizational philosophy that...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial

A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
PLANO, TX
myfoxzone.com

James 'Buster' Corley, co-founder of Dallas-based Dave & Buster's, dead at 72

DALLAS — James "Buster" Corley, one of the co-founders of the successful "eatertainment" company Dave & Buster's, has died at 72. The Dallas Police Department said that officers who responded to the scene found a man with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." Police said they then took him to a hospital, where he died. The family later confirmed to WFAA that the man was Corley.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Gov. Abbott makes former Dallas County commissioner a felony judge

Koch recently lost reelection as county commissioner in a North Dallas district. He was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to Criminal District Court No. 2. Abbott announced the appointment on Wednesday. That judgeship was formerly held by Nancy Kennedy, who won election in November to an appeals court. Koch had...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
mymoinfo.com

Five candidates running for DeSoto City Council

(DeSoto) The DeSoto City Council race in the upcoming April Municipal election will have five candidates running for two spots on the council. One of those running for another term is current DeSoto Mayor Kathy Smith. Another candidate is the owner of Mahn Funeral Home, Todd Mahn. There are three...
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up

Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

East Dallas restaurant openings planned for 2023

We finished out 2022 with lists of all the restaurants that opened and closed throughout the year in East Dallas. But we haven’t touched on which restaurants are yet to open in 2023. Here are the ones to look forward to this year. The first location for this Mexican...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy