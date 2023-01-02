Dallas Bishop remembers Pope Benedict XVI

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas will hold two services this week to remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died over the weekend at the age of 95. Some local Catholics had a special connection to Pope Benedict.

"I met Pope Benedict a number of times," said current Dallas Bishop Edward Burns, "in particular when he appointed me as the Bishop of Juneau, Alaska in 2009." Bishop Burns also met Pope Benedict again a few years later.

"Every five years, the Bishop of a Diocese goes to Rome to give an accounting of his work. Pope Benedict gave me this pectoral cross, which I wear," Bishop Burns said. "I'm really grateful for the prayers and the concerns of so many for the Catholic community during this time, because we truly do mourn the loss of a good, dedicated and committed shepherd."

Bishop Burns and Bishop Kelly will lead a vigil rosary on January 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. It will be held in English and Spanish.

Bishop Burns and Bishop Kelly will be celebrating a memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on January 5, 2023, at 12:00 noon, beginning at that time with a funeral toll by the Cathedral bells.

