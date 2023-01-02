ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 8-year-old boy stabbed to death by grandfather

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UieEX_0k0si1yE00

Richland Hills Police say a man stabbed and killed his own grandson at a house where the family lived Sunday morning.

They received a 911 call about the stabbing and responded to the house on Labadie Drive, across the street from Richland Middle School, about 7:50 Sunday morning.

Police say they found the eight year old boy dead at the house. They say neighboring police and fire departments responded, but they could not save the child.

Richland Hills Police say the boy's grandfather, Phillip Hughes, 62, was identified as the suspect. They say Hughes had left the house, but they found him nearby.

Hughes was arrested and charged with capital murder. Monday morning, he was in the Joint Detention Center at the North Richland Hills Police Department awaiting arraignment.

"The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by this senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved," the Richland Hills Police Department's Sheena McEachran wrote in a statement.

McEachran says officers spent all day Sunday at the house trying to learn what may have motivated Hughes. She says the initial investigation suggests no one else was involved.

Richland Hills Police say they want to hear from anyone who might know Hughes or what led to the stabbing. People with information can contact detectives at (817) 616-3788 or CID@richlandhills.com .

People who want to stay anonymous can go to 469tips.com or call (817) 469-TIPS.

