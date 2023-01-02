ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas Catholics remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

Members of the Catholic Church are marking the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He passed away on Saturday at the age of 95.

He served as Pope from 2005 to 2013, when he voluntarily resigned from the position for health reasons. He maintained the title of Pope Emeritus after the election of Pope Francis.

"We the faithful of the Diocese of Dallas, joining Pope Francis and the universal Church, offer prayers of thanksgiving for the gift of his life, his Petrine ministry, and his care for the souls of this universal Church and the world," said Dallas Bishop Edward Burns. "He was truly a great scholar and a great shepherd."

Dallas will hold a vigil rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on January 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. That will be followed by a memorial Mass at the Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on January 5, 2023, at 12:00 noon, beginning at that time with a funeral toll by the Cathedral bells.

"The late Holy Father shepherded the Church with great love," said Archbishop Daniel Cardinal DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. "Pope Benedict XVI’s sense of the faith and love for the Sacred Liturgy will continue to shape the Church for years to come. He was a true pastor of souls and son of the Church."

