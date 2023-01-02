ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy Winter Wonder at The Snowy Day: A Glowy Snowy Experience

By Rosalind Early
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 6 days ago
Peter and Mama puppets.

Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean that the winter wonder has to cease. Load up the car and head to The Snowy Day: A Glowy Snowy Experience . The outdoor, drive-thru show is based on the book The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack and follows Peter as he plays outside with his friends during the season's first snow. There will be illuminated puppets, a podcast and glow-in-the-dark scenery.

The show runs Friday, January 6, through Monday, January 9, and is at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599, mohistory.org ) . For more information, including ticket prices, visit repstl.org/events/detail/theglowysnowyday2022 .

