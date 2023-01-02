Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Alyssa Farah Griffin Won’t Stand For Harry And Meghan’s Claims That They’re “Suffering” On ‘The View’: “You Live” in a “$30 Million House”
If you were too busy focusing on the eccentric fashion choices made on this morning’s episode of The View, you may have overlooked Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s criticisms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which were contradicted by co-host Sunny Hostin. The show, which dropped its final three episodes today, has been filled with explosive revelations — most recently, some insight into the falling out between Harry and his brother, Prince William. While Griffin praised the series as “binge-worthy” and said she “liked that it highlighted the race issues” Meghan had to face as well as “classism,” she explained that there...
Prince Harry tells Anderson Cooper why he's not stepping out of the limelight
Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Lost 14 Staff In Four Years: Why Did Rebecca Sananès, Mandana Dayani Left The Sussexes?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost another two of their staff over the weekend after their head of audio, Rebecca Sananès, and Archewell Foundation president, Mandana Dayani, stepped down from their respective posts. In total, they have lost 14 of their staffers since 2018, making some wonder what makes their people decide to leave them.
Meghan Markle's Lawyer Says There is 'Evidence' of Negative Palace Briefing
Meghan Markle told her Netflix show: "A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they'd go 'gotta make that go away.'"
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
‘The Crown’ May Have Informed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Discussions in ‘Harry & Meghan’, Expert Says
An expert says Netflix may have shared data on 'The Crown' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while avoiding a 'vanilla' version of the 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries.
Kate Middleton, Prince William outshine Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in royal battle for spotlight
Prince William and Kate Middleton will always outshine Meghan Markle and Prince Harry despite their best efforts because they are the "real royals," experts tell Fox News Digital.
Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family
Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
Prince William is Reportedly Having the Ultimate Big Brother Reaction to Prince Harry's Bombshell Docuseries
It’s been just over a week since Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wildly anticipated Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on the streaming service, and there has already been speculation as how their family across the pond — namely Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales — has reacted to the explosive series. Even though the Prince of Wales reportedly has been feeling some “anger and sadness” about the Netflix series, he is still Prince Harry’s big brother — and like any good protective older brother, Prince William apparently “won’t tolerate” others speaking poorly...
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show Fails to Make Top 10 Chart
Hosted by the duke and duchess, "Live to Lead" features interviews with leading voices for global change but has not had the same impact as "Harry & Meghan."
Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
Prince Harry said he's tried to keep his conversations with the British royal family private, but to combat stories in the tabloids, he's been forced to make his concerns public."Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry told Anderson Cooper in an interview airing Sunday, January 8, on 60 Minutes. "You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto.""There's a lot of complaining and a lot of explaining… being done through leaks." Cooper said to Harry in...
Meghan Markle's 'Jealousy' Of Prince Harry's Exes Caused Tension As Royal Strived To Remain Friendly Post-Split: Sources
Meghan Markle set a firm boundary when it came to her new husband Prince Harry staying in contact with his exes following their lavish royal wedding in May 2018, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Palace insiders claimed there was a time she couldn't help but become envious of the bond he and his former flames developed, despite Harry's past romances fizzling out."Meghan's jealous," a well-placed source dished in 2019, claiming the Duke of Sussex made efforts to "reassure her that he's never looked at another woman." It became a cause for concern because Harry is known for being amicable with exes...
Sharon Osbourne making TV comeback weeks after emergency hospitalisation
Sharon Osbourne making TV comeback weeks after emergency hospitalisation. Sharon Osbourne is making a TV comeback weeks after she was rushed to hospital.
'Harry and Meghan' Netflix Trailer Hints the Royal Couple Won't Hold Back
The first three episodes of Netflix documentary series Harry and Meghan arrives Dec. 8. And a new trailer promises the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't holding back. "It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on Earth happened?'" Prince Harry says in the trailer. He left his life as a working British royal in 2021 and moved to California with his American wife, the former Meghan Markle.
Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos
New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
