5 things to know this Monday, January 2

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An ancient poem by Alfred Tennyson, the Poet Laureate during much of Queen Victoria’s reign, states, “Ring out the old, ring in the new, Ring, happy bells, across the snow: The year is going, let him go; Ring out the false, ring in the true.” There is not much snow in the Capital Region for those bells to ring across, as it seems someone forgot to tell Mother Nature that it’s January. The mild air is here to stay for now , according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Governor Kathy Hochul began her first full term leading New York yesterday. Also, in the Spa City, a water main break forced the health department to issue a citywide boil water advisory. Here are five things to know, this Jan. 2, 2023.

1. Kathy Hochul, first elected woman Governor sworn into office

Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in on Sunday as New York’s first elected woman governor serving a four-year term. Our Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige was at the Inauguration and gave us a break-down of what Hochul says lies ahead for the state of New York.

2. Citywide boil water advisory issued in Spa City

Many Saratoga Springs residents experienced changes in their water pressure heading into the new year, after a water main break on Excelsior Avenue. The break happened early New Year’s Day, forcing the Department of Health to issue a precautionary citywide boil water advisory. It went into effect Sunday.

3. Assistant Chief of Schenectady Police retires

On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, Assistant Chief Michael Seber of the Schenectady Police Department retired. He served on the city’s police force for 33 years.

4. Breaking down New York’s new laws in 2023

Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new laws in action for 2023 and five of those took effect Sunday, January 1.

5. New York’s legislative session starts on Wednesday

The legislative session and agenda will begin on Wednesday, and the big topics will be affordable housing and the fight over bail reform. This will also be Governor Kathy Hochul’s first year as elected Governor. According to the Governor’s office, housing initiatives will be the focus of her state-of-state address that will take place on January 10th.

