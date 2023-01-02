ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album

Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Party in the USA: Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money

Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
Tish Cyrus Snuggles Up To New BF Dominic Purcell In Miami After The New Year: Photos

Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Dominic Purcell were seen sharing a snuggle as they celebrated New Year’s Day! Miley Cyrus’s mother, 55, and the Prison Break actor, 52, jetted off to Miami, Florida for the big night were they also relaxed on their hotel room balcony. Tish could be seen sitting on an outdoor chair looking at her phone as Dominic gently hugged her while standing over her shoulder. Later, he took a seat across from Tish as they engaged in a conversation.
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, & Sia’s NYE Surprise Was “Stars Are Blind” Magic

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus promised a “legendary” night in the leadup to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, and the NBC-produced celebration didn’t disappoint. The two closed out the year atop a star-studded list of performers that also included Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Liily, Fletcher, and more. However, one of the most buzzed about musical moments of the Miami-based show featured a name that was never announced beforehand: Paris Hilton.
Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration

Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
Harry Blames William and Kate For Nazi Uniform Debacle in ‘Spare’

Prince Harry makes an extraordinary attempt to blame Prince William and Kate Middleton for his decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a January 2005 costume party in his new memoir, Spare, an extract of which has leaked to Page Six.Harry was 20 when he wore the shocking outfit to a friend’s party, prompting global outrage after a picture of him in a Swastika armband appeared on the front page of British tabloid the Sun.In the section of the book seen by Page Six, Harry writes that he was trying to choose between a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform...

