Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album
Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Party in the USA: Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined...
Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money
Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
Miley Cyrus’ 2018 Rendition Of “Man Of Constant Sorrow” Gives The Soggy Bottom Boys A Run For Their Money
In all seriousness, Billy Ray Cyrus’s best contribution to country music might be his daughter, Miley Cyrus. Don’t get me wrong, everybody loves a little “Achy Breaky Heart” when you’ve had a few too many Busch Lattes, but Miley can flat out sing. I wish she’d actually focus on releasing a country album someday, but that’s another story…
Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
Check out the all-star line up joining Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton for NYE
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are set to welcome 2023 in style as they co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC and they’ve added even more friends to the special.
This Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton duet is being hailed as one of the greatest performances ever: Watch
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton welcomed 2023 in style as they co-hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC and fans can’t get over the duet they performed that is sure to stand the test of time.
Bustle
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, & Sia’s NYE Surprise Was “Stars Are Blind” Magic
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus promised a “legendary” night in the leadup to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, and the NBC-produced celebration didn’t disappoint. The two closed out the year atop a star-studded list of performers that also included Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Liily, Fletcher, and more. However, one of the most buzzed about musical moments of the Miami-based show featured a name that was never announced beforehand: Paris Hilton.
Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration
Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
