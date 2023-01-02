Read full article on original website
Crocodiles make comeback in Florida
Crocodiles have been reported as far north as Hillsborough and Pinellas counties on Florida’s west coast to Brevard County on the east coast.
This Unassuming Looking Tree Found in Florida is Among the World's Most "Poisonous and Acidic"
There are things in Florida that you may associate with danger, like snakes, alligators, lightning, and hurricanes. But a tree is probably not something that you consider dangerous.
Florida couple gifted their missing engagement ring after it was flushed down the toilet decades ago
A Florida couple opened a decades-old gift Christmas morning after their engagement ring, which went missing over 20 years ago, was found in a toilet pipe at the in-laws' home.
Florida pastor, son arrested for allegedly using church’s COVID loan for $3.7M mansion
A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday for allegedly fraudulently obtaining $8.4 million in COVID relief funds — much of which went towards the purchase of a luxury mansion on Disney World property. Evan Edwards and his son Josh — the respective president and vice president of the so-called ASLAN International Ministry — were taken into federal custody from their family home in New Smyrna Beach, a city about 15 miles south of Daytona Beach, NBC News reported. Wednesday’s arrest came after the Edwards’ Paycheck Protection Program funds were seized by the Secret Service way back in April...
Insane Florida Trail Cam Photo Shows Moment Massive Alligator Attacks Raccoon
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission a trail cam photos of an alligator attacking a raccoon. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted their own photo of a raccoon and a gator, although it’s a little more innocent. The two trail cam photos tell different stories, and we’re not...
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned
Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
Parents And Their 12-Year-Old Girl Identified In Florida Gulf Plane Crash
The victims in Saturday night’s plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice have been identified as pilot Christian Kath, 42, his wife Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12. The family was currently living in St. Petersburg, Fla., and
The Best Place To Live In Florida
For food, fun, and laid-back vibes, Sarasota is a hard city to beat. Find out what makes this Floria city the best place to live in the state.
90 Day Fiance’s Robert Springs, Anny Francisco Turned Their Florida House Into Their Dream Home: Take a Tour!
Proud homeowners! 90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs bought their first house together in Deltona, Florida, in May 2022 for $335,000. According to deed records exclusively obtained by In Touch in September, the home sits on a 0.23-acre lot and spans 1,731 square feet. The single-family house is one story and includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Bear shot and killed at Jacksonville Zoo after escaping enclosure, going after zookeeper
The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens says one of its bears has been shot and killed after it escaped its enclosure and went after a zookeeper.
Over 300 migrants landed at a national park in Florida over the weekend
Why was Dry Tortugas National Park closed? Migrants from Cuba reportedly arrived at Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida.
Tom Brady, Ron DeSantis and Ian: Florida’s biggest news stories of 2022
As the calendar turns anew, it’s time to wrap up the year that was. Last week we counted down the first half of our list of the top 20 Florida and Tampa Bay news stories of 2022, as chosen by Tampa Bay Times journalists. This week it’s time for the top 10.
Ron DeSantis Inauguration speech: 'Florida is where woke goes to die!'
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is where 'woke goes to die' as he claimed credit for fostering a state where families want to move for the sake of 'sanity' in a speech following his swearing-in.
Florida senator files bill to change state bird to scrub-jay from mockingbird
Some Florida lawmakers are pushing to change the state bird, again. Florida's official avian has been the mockingbird since 1927, but it's not a state native.
Moving to Florida could save you on taxes — but cost more overall
The lack of an income tax has drawn many Americans to Florida. But the move won’t save everyone money.
Watch: Unicycle rider nears end of Maine to Florida journey
A 19-year-old unicyclist riding his single-wheeled vehicle from Maine to Key West, Fla., has entered his destination state, but still has hundreds of miles to go.
