ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Florida pastor, son arrested for allegedly using church’s COVID loan for $3.7M mansion

A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday for allegedly fraudulently obtaining $8.4 million in COVID relief funds — much of which went towards the purchase of a luxury mansion on Disney World property. Evan Edwards and his son Josh — the respective president and vice president of the so-called ASLAN International Ministry — were taken into federal custody from their family home in New Smyrna Beach, a city about 15 miles south of Daytona Beach, NBC News reported. Wednesday’s arrest came after the Edwards’ Paycheck Protection Program funds were seized by the Secret Service way back in April...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned

Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
CRESTVIEW, FL
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Robert Springs, Anny Francisco Turned Their Florida House Into Their Dream Home: Take a Tour!

Proud homeowners! 90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs bought their first house together in Deltona, Florida, in May 2022 for $335,000. According to deed records exclusively obtained by In Touch in September, the home sits on a 0.23-acre lot and spans 1,731 square feet. The single-family house is one story and includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
DELTONA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy