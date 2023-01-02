Read full article on original website
Washingtonian.com
Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws
The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
KCCI.com
New law for bottle and can redemption now effective
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
abc57.com
New year, new laws: Laws taking effect in 2023 in Michiana
Each new year brings new laws, and many took effect on January 1. On the road, a mandate ended. The mandate indicated that signal all turns at least 200 feet ahead of time and 300 feet when over 50 miles per hour. Lawmakers argued the specific distances were constantly broken and difficult to enforce.
This California County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You
For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow to gun control advocates when he put all other elements of the tough new law on hold, including a permit-to-purchase provision and a ban on high-capacity magazines. On Dec. 23, he heard oral arguments from Oregon on a motion to allow the law’s background check provision to take effect even while the constitutionality of the Measure 114′s other elements were decided by the courts. Under federal law, firearms dealers can sell guns without a completed background check if the check takes longer than three business days — a practice Oregon’s new law would end. The so-called “Charleston loophole” allowed a man in Charleston, South Carolina, to buy a gun in 2015 and kill nine Black parishioners at a church.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota ranked fifth worst state for winter weather damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -According to a new Stacker.com article, total property damages from winter weather in South Dakota are estimated to reach $6.6 million. Winter is coming: Can homeowners withstand another polar vortex this year?. It's that time of year again. The days get shorter, nights get...
hubcityradio.com
Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
kscj.com
NEW YEAR BRINGS 11 NEW LAWS IN IOWA
IOWA LAWMAKERS PASSED MORE THAN 150 BILLS THIS PAST YEAR, AND ELEVEN OF THEM WILL GO INTO EFFECT ON JANUARY 1ST. THE STATE’S NINE INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX RATES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO FOUR, RANGING FROM FOUR-POINT-FOUR PERCENT TO SIX PERCENT. AN UPDATE TO IOWA’S BOTTLE BILL RAISES THE HANDLING...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advisories in parts of MN, Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised on sections of Iowa Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 18 in northwestern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Transportation said no travel is advised for Highway 18 from the intersection with U.S. Highway 75 to the South Dakota border. No travel is advised on a section of Iowa Highway 9 at the border with South Dakota to just past the intersection with IA182.
norfolkneradio.com
NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?
An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota One of Three States with Shrinking GDP in 2022 Q3
John Tsitrian contributes the latest evidence that Governor Kristi Noem’s frequently repeated claim that South Dakota has “the strongest economy in America” is flat wrong:. The following links are to quarterly reports from the U.S. Bureau of Economic analysis. In Q1, the country’s GDP declined. U.S. GDP...
dakotafreepress.com
SOS Monae Johnson Presents December Voter Counts as Updated January Data
SOS (that abbreviated title seems more appropriate to this Secretary of State) Johnson did manage to put up some new statewide voter registration totals—Republicans up 590, Democrats down 5, independents up 431, Libertarians up 1, total active voters surpassing 600,000 for the first time in South Dakota. But the mistaken link to December data for January’s county tallies shows a concerning lack of attention to detail for an elected official whose primary mission is to focus on the smallest details to ensure election integrity.
WTOV 9
Is 2023 the year recreational marijuana is legalized in the tri-state area?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The new year is sure to bring in new laws across the country, including the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Ohio remains medical use only, so where does the future lie in the Buckeye State?. "Other states like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, the ones locally...
CBS Austin
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
New Arizona laws for 2023
With a new year comes new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Nearly half of all U.S. states will increase their minimum wages in 2023 including Arizona.
Greg Abbott received about $400,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many of them have been transported?
A huge amount with lots of tension. For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
wnax.com
Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
