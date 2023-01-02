ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

In Good Spirits Wellness Spa By Salon Blu Opens In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Looking for a healthful alternative to alleviate stress and tension within a peaceful, safe, and relaxing environment? Rejuvenation is within reach with In Good Spirits Wellness Spa by Salon Blu officially open for business. The spa held a soft opening on Sunday, December 18 at its new storefront located...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Construction To Begin In February On Muscarelle Museum Of Art Expansion Project

WILLIAMSBURG-Construction is set to begin in February on an expansion project for Muscarelle Museum of Art at College of William & Mary. The new Martha Wren Briggs Center for the Visual Arts will become home to the expanded museum, which will offer more exhibits and academic programs for students, staff, and community members alike to enjoy.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hilton Village Farmers Market To Begin Year-Round Market On January 7

NEWPORT NEWS-The Hilton Village Farmers Market returns on Saturday, January 7. The market, which will be open every Saturday throughout the entire year from 8am to noon, will feature fresh, local seasonal fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, and other items. Hilton Village Farmers Market is located at the corner of Main...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

AnnaMaria DeSalva Named To William & Mary Board of Visitors

WILLIAMSBURG-AnnaMaria DeSalva was recently appointed to the William & Mary Board of Visitors. DeSalva is global chairman and CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies, a role she’s held since 2019. DeSalva is a 1990 graduate of the college. She is an active alumnus who has served on the Alumni Association’s Board...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads represents in the 2023 Rose Parade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads showed up and showed out at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion marching band represented the 757 and the state of Virginia, and Donate Life honored a Virginia Beach woman for saving four lives through organ donation.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Restaurant Weeks Set For Newport News, Williamsburg

Two Peninsula locales are gearing up for their annual Restaurant Week celebrations. Restaurant Weeks events are typically held in the slower winter months to lure diners out to establishments with special deals and offers. Newport News will celebrate the tenth year of its Restaurant Week January 15-19. Participating restaurants will...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Kristen Walters

New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia

A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Moody’s Kitchen In Williamsburg To Resume Dine In Services January 10

JAMES CITY-Moody’s Kitchen on Merrimac Trail in Greater Williamsburg will resume its dine in and take out services, which it temporarily ceased in the spring of 2022, on Tuesday, January 10. The restaurant will offer soups, salads, sandwiches, and daily specials for lunch with limited seating from 11am to...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Professional Box Lacrosse Association Enters Into Agreement With Lacrosse TV

HAMPTON-America’s newest lacrosse league, the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA), which includes the Hampton Hammerheads, has entered into an agreement with Lacrosse TV to create a broadcast package for the upcoming, inaugural season. The partnership will feature a “PBLA Game of the Week,” as well as a bi-weekly, half-hour show titled “PBLA TODAY.”
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Schooners Grill Opening Second Location In Poquoson This Spring

POQUOSON—Schooners Grill, the Newport News restaurant famous for its seafood entrees, abundant appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, Greek specialty dishes, and pizza, will open a new location in Poquoson this spring. The restaurant will be located in what was formerly the Blue Crab & Purple Pig Bistro at 8 Victory Blvd. in Poquoson.
POQUOSON, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Teenage Entrepreneur Cookie Chris

On a Saturday morning, while most teenagers are unwinding from the school week, Chris Knight Jr. is preheating the ovens at his bakery. Against the bakery’s vibrantly painted blue walls, Knight prepares a fresh batch of cookies—chocolate chip for the traditionalist and Cinnabon cookies for those who want to indulge their sweet tooth in something new. It doesn’t take long for the warm, comforting smell of cookies to fill the bakery, greeting customers as they walk through the door.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year

The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/babies-arrive-in-hampton-roads-to-greet-new-year/. Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year.
NORFOLK, VA

