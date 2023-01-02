Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
peninsulachronicle.com
In Good Spirits Wellness Spa By Salon Blu Opens In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Looking for a healthful alternative to alleviate stress and tension within a peaceful, safe, and relaxing environment? Rejuvenation is within reach with In Good Spirits Wellness Spa by Salon Blu officially open for business. The spa held a soft opening on Sunday, December 18 at its new storefront located...
WAVY News 10
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned seaturtles. Accomack County to add time, days to high school …. Bill could set minimum staffing requirements for …. Could social media be making kids too sensitive? …. Trial begins for Norfolk man accused of...
Dome site developers close on equity, construction trailers arrive on site
December 31 was supposed to be the day the development team closed on the construction loan for the sprawling $350 million project, which includes plans to bring a Wave Garden surf park to the 18th and 20th streets and between Pacific and Baltic avenues.
peninsulachronicle.com
Construction To Begin In February On Muscarelle Museum Of Art Expansion Project
WILLIAMSBURG-Construction is set to begin in February on an expansion project for Muscarelle Museum of Art at College of William & Mary. The new Martha Wren Briggs Center for the Visual Arts will become home to the expanded museum, which will offer more exhibits and academic programs for students, staff, and community members alike to enjoy.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hilton Village Farmers Market To Begin Year-Round Market On January 7
NEWPORT NEWS-The Hilton Village Farmers Market returns on Saturday, January 7. The market, which will be open every Saturday throughout the entire year from 8am to noon, will feature fresh, local seasonal fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, and other items. Hilton Village Farmers Market is located at the corner of Main...
Breeze Airways offering Norfolk flights to Las Vegas, New Orleans, Tampa starting at $39
Breeze Airways is offering Hampton Roads residents discounted fares to a variety of destinations through its January Bucket List promotion.
peninsulachronicle.com
AnnaMaria DeSalva Named To William & Mary Board of Visitors
WILLIAMSBURG-AnnaMaria DeSalva was recently appointed to the William & Mary Board of Visitors. DeSalva is global chairman and CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies, a role she’s held since 2019. DeSalva is a 1990 graduate of the college. She is an active alumnus who has served on the Alumni Association’s Board...
WAVY News 10
Hampton Roads represents in the 2023 Rose Parade
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads showed up and showed out at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion marching band represented the 757 and the state of Virginia, and Donate Life honored a Virginia Beach woman for saving four lives through organ donation.
peninsulachronicle.com
Restaurant Weeks Set For Newport News, Williamsburg
Two Peninsula locales are gearing up for their annual Restaurant Week celebrations. Restaurant Weeks events are typically held in the slower winter months to lure diners out to establishments with special deals and offers. Newport News will celebrate the tenth year of its Restaurant Week January 15-19. Participating restaurants will...
New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia
A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
peninsulachronicle.com
Moody’s Kitchen In Williamsburg To Resume Dine In Services January 10
JAMES CITY-Moody’s Kitchen on Merrimac Trail in Greater Williamsburg will resume its dine in and take out services, which it temporarily ceased in the spring of 2022, on Tuesday, January 10. The restaurant will offer soups, salads, sandwiches, and daily specials for lunch with limited seating from 11am to...
peninsulachronicle.com
Professional Box Lacrosse Association Enters Into Agreement With Lacrosse TV
HAMPTON-America’s newest lacrosse league, the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA), which includes the Hampton Hammerheads, has entered into an agreement with Lacrosse TV to create a broadcast package for the upcoming, inaugural season. The partnership will feature a “PBLA Game of the Week,” as well as a bi-weekly, half-hour show titled “PBLA TODAY.”
peninsulachronicle.com
Schooners Grill Opening Second Location In Poquoson This Spring
POQUOSON—Schooners Grill, the Newport News restaurant famous for its seafood entrees, abundant appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, Greek specialty dishes, and pizza, will open a new location in Poquoson this spring. The restaurant will be located in what was formerly the Blue Crab & Purple Pig Bistro at 8 Victory Blvd. in Poquoson.
WAVY News 10
‘We’re going through our hard time’: Skate shop in Portsmouth flooded after freezing pipes
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hard Times Skate Shop is facing a hard time. The day after Christmas, owner Tony Herndon returned to his shop on Afton Parkway to work a few hours. When he entered, water was pouring from the ceiling. They posted video of it to their Instagram...
Train stopped in Norfolk, blocking traffic on Church Street
NORFOLK, Va. — A train is stopped on the tracks in Norfolk, leading to some traffic in the Williamston-Woodland Historic District. A supervisor with the city's dispatch services said it's a Norfolk Southern train. The company called at 7:20 p.m. to let them know about the problem. The train...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Teenage Entrepreneur Cookie Chris
On a Saturday morning, while most teenagers are unwinding from the school week, Chris Knight Jr. is preheating the ovens at his bakery. Against the bakery’s vibrantly painted blue walls, Knight prepares a fresh batch of cookies—chocolate chip for the traditionalist and Cinnabon cookies for those who want to indulge their sweet tooth in something new. It doesn’t take long for the warm, comforting smell of cookies to fill the bakery, greeting customers as they walk through the door.
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered …. No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
WAVY News 10
Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year
The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/babies-arrive-in-hampton-roads-to-greet-new-year/. Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year. The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital....
whro.org
Industrial warehouse projects are stoking tensions — and legal challenges — in communities around Hampton Roads
A Hampton neighborhood fought for months against a project to turn a former school site into warehouses. Residents in Chesapeake show up in force at council meetings to protest an industrial “mega-site” backed by city leaders. Suffolk citizens are suing their city government over a project to build...
