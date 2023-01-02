On a Saturday morning, while most teenagers are unwinding from the school week, Chris Knight Jr. is preheating the ovens at his bakery. Against the bakery’s vibrantly painted blue walls, Knight prepares a fresh batch of cookies—chocolate chip for the traditionalist and Cinnabon cookies for those who want to indulge their sweet tooth in something new. It doesn’t take long for the warm, comforting smell of cookies to fill the bakery, greeting customers as they walk through the door.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO