Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
Samsung's super-low-cost Galaxy A14 5G is official with high-res screen and Android 13
The race for the title of best budget phone in 2023 is heating up from the very early stages of the year, with Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G formally (and surprisingly discreetly) unveiled today en route to a US release via AT&T as soon as next week. Despite the international existence...
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Dell’s new 6K UltraSharp refuses to sacrifice pixel density for size
At CES 2023, Dell introduced a new 32-inch monitor that doesn’t sacrifice pixel density for size. As the name implies, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) has a resolution of 6144 x 3456 and a 31.5-inch screen size — and those aren’t just random numbers. That matches the pixel density of sharper, smaller screens, like the one you’ll find on a high-end laptop.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 may ship with twice the base storage of the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
Galaxy S23 series could have more base storage than Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors are getting exciting by the day. Just yesterday, it was reported that the maxed-out model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, may have a less curved screen than the S22 Ultra to address complaints about S Pen usability issues and durability, and now the same leaker is back with another rumor: the Galaxy S23 series will have more base storage than the current range.
Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros
Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
YouTube app for Android is getting a slight design tweak
The YouTube app for Android is getting a slight design change to improve user experience. Certain users of the Android app are already seeing and interacting with this change. The design revamp to the YouTube app for Android can be seen while watching a video. This change is with the...
The OnePlus 11 is out with fresh design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the best haptics on Android
This story is developing, we will be adding more information as we get it... The first phone with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the year is out and it is none other than a handset in the OnePlus 11 series. The phone has already been previewed in various leaks and it is now getting announced in China, just in time before the local New Year celebrations, then will appear for the rest of the world a few weeks later.
Fuchsia OS development picks up pace heading into 2023
Google could be ramping up the Fuchsia OS development as we enter a new year. The company appears to have hosted an “SDK Bootcamp” event for the new platform early last month. The event likely saw it onboard new developers to build apps for Fuchsia. Google also recently updated the official Visual Studio Code plugin for Fuchsia, hinting at continued work.
OtterBox OtterGrip gives iPhones serious protection plus a pop-up handle
The newly announced OtterBox OtterGrip case offers drop protection for an iPhone, plus a built-in handle. And all this comes without interfering with MagSafe wireless charging. The product is a CES Innovations Award honoree. OtterBox OtterGrip lets you get a handle on your iPhone. Over the years, OtterBox built a...
LG says its G3 OLED evo TV will be 70% brighter, with no visible wall gap
Ahead of its official CES 2023 presentation, LG has given us a taste of its TV tech for the coming year, especially as it relates to the company’s lineup of OLED TVs. Once again, the G Series takes center stage, with the G3 OLED evo 4K. LG says that thanks to its Brightness Booster Max technology, the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch G3 models will see an increase in brightness by up to 70%.
CES brings an Eyesafe and BenQ monitor with an impressive display
The new Eyesafe and BenQ monitor is the world’s first in its category. This product hitting the display at CES 2023 comes with Advanced Blue Light Display Technology. According to the companies responsible for this monitor’s development, it is the first of its kind. Full details on the...
