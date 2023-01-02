Read full article on original website
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
middletontimes.com
Francois: It’s time to add the shot clock
Former Middleton athletic director Luke Francois, who's now the Superintendent at Waterford High School, believes adding a shot clock would be good for high school basketball. Editor’s Note: The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently conducted a survey asking schools whether they supported the adoption of a 35-second shot clock.
wpr.org
Where Miss America meets nuclear energy
This year’s Miss America is the third ever to be from Wisconsin. We talk with Grace Stanke, Wausau native and UW-Madison senior nuclear engineering student, about what’s next in her career and advocacy goals.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Who Has the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin?. If you want to get away from the fast-paced hustle and bustle of the big city and enjoy great food at a reasonable price, head to North Country Steak Buffet. This steak buffet is a family-owned independent restaurant that offers a full buffet with over 60 items changing daily. It also has great people running the place. The best part is they have a lovely porch overlooking the Black River. Plus, they have a lot of room for bike racks, too. In addition to a surprisingly large steak buffet, the restaurant also has a salad bar, a lovely patio, and a coin-operated binocular machine. They also accept major credit cards, which is a nice touch.
travelawaits.com
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces
People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
Phys.org
Northeastern Wisconsin PFAS plume moves into Green Bay via groundwater
A new study has found that a plume of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from an industrial source has made its way into Green Bay, Lake Michigan, through the movement of groundwater. PFAS are often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not readily break down in the environment....
This Wisconsin Diner Visited by Guy Fieri Named Best in the State
Fifty diners, drive-ins, and dives around the country where Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown, has visited and this tiny diner was named the best in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is one of my favorite states to eat my way across. In fact, I have and there's no shortage of spots for amazing food. If you're new to America's Dairyland, don't miss out on the state's most iconic foods.
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
wpr.org
Freezing rain, snow moving across Wisconsin on Tuesday
Wisconsin and surrounding states are starting the new year with a winter storm, which will bring freezing rain to the southern half of the state and heavy snow to the north. Meteorologist Michael Kurz from the National Weather Service office in La Crosse said parts of southern and central Wisconsin saw freezing rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.
wpr.org
Survey: Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers confident about 2023
Despite fears of a possible recession, manufacturers in northeast Wisconsin have a "bullish" outlook for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance released its 2023 Manufacturing Vitality Index report last month, which surveyed 122 companies. It found that 99 percent believe their business will be financially healthy this year, and 71 percent think sales will increase.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School
The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
Radio Ink
WFZZ ‘The Fuse’ Launches in Wisconsin
Woodward Communications has relaunched its Green Bay adult contemporary station WKZG with an alternative rock format. The station, which now carries the call letters WFZZ (104.3 FM), had been stunting for over a week with a playlist that consisted entirely of music from parody songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
