WLBT
First Alert Forecast: warming trend through last days of 2022
TUESDAY: Sunshine turns dominant again – though, a few clouds may sneak past at times. We’ll still manage 40s to lower 50s - leaving behind the 20s. Skies remain clear overnight, but the wind turns more southerly, this will help to buoy temperatures a bit, in the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
First Alert Weather: Cloudy with mild temperatures Monday
Forecast: Today will feature more clouds overall, but there will be some brighter breaks at times. The mild stretch continues with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, we remain dry today. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s for most of the area... some 30s in the distant NW 'burbs. Some fog likely develops late at night.Looking Ahead: Heading into Tuesday, the mild temps continue but things turn a bit unsettled. A few showers could be around tomorrow morning, but the best bet at a period of widespread showers moves in for midday, mainly 10am and after. As of now, much of the steadiest will be for the northern half of our area, from the city and points to the north. Far southern locations may not pick up much of anything. While some briefly heavier bouts are possible, mainly to the north, it's overall just another nuisance rain-maker. No flooding concerns are expected, and much of the activity quickly exits by late afternoon. For Tuesday evening and Wednesday, things stay unsettled with scattered showers/drizzle around. After highs in the 50s tomorrow, temps Wednesday could easily get into the 60s.
WCTV
‘Slight’ risk of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A storm system that was centered over the Midwest and bringing rain and snow to parts of the United States Tuesday will also bring a low-end threat of severe weather to the viewing area on Wednesday. Most of the Big Bend and South Georgia was placed...
WJCL
Highs in the 70s continue into the weekend, plus a look at rain for New Year's Eve
Patchy fog will develop overnight into early Friday morning as lows drop to the 50s. Partly sunny skies will stay through Friday afternoon, but it will be another warm one. Highs return to the 70s. The 70s continue into the weekend even with a cold front arriving. Rain chances increase...
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get in Mississippi
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Storm system in middle of U.S. bringing winter weather alerts, threats of isolated tornadoes
Meteorologist Angie Lassman reports on the storm system moving across the central Plains and Upper Midwest as well as the heavy rain in the West.Jan. 2, 2023.
