Read full article on original website
Related
Act fast and you can get over $150 off the best Android phone of 2022
Just days before the holiday, Amazon is seriously discounting the Google Pixel 7 Pro, otherwise known as the best Android phone of 2022.
Android Headlines
Top 10 best Android tablets
With the advent of the phablet, it can be easy to ignore our good friend the tablet. These large slates have fallen from the public eye in recent years as smartphones grew in size and power. Regardless, anyone can use a good tablet. The thing is that finding the perfect...
Android Headlines
January 2023 security update is live for Samsung's Galaxy A73
Samsung has released the January 2023 Android security patch for one more Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy A73 is picking up the latest security update. It follows the Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series in the party. You can expect more Galaxy devices to join in the coming days.
Phone Arena
Can you guess which Android phones were the first to be updated in 2023?
Today is the first Monday of the month and all Pixel users know what that means. It's time for the monthly security and functional updates. The former consists of patches to close vulnerabilities while the latter is made up of bug fixes. So as a Pixel user, this writer has been trying to coax an update for my Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update but to no avail. It's possible that with New Year's Day observed today (since the holiday fell on a Sunday this year), we won't see the update until tomorrow.
Google Pixel Watch just got a potentially life saving feature upgrade
Users are reporting seeing Fall Detection capability in the latest update
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Apple Watch finds GPS independence from iPhone at last
Apple Watch has had its own GPS since the Series 2 arrived six years ago. However, the watch has also relied on the iPhone’s GPS when possible. That changes with the latest round of Apple Watch models. Apple has documented that the latest three models of Apple Watch will...
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
WhatsApp will stop working on 47 smartphones this week – here’s the full list
It’s that time of the year again when WhatsApp will stop working on older operating system versions that still power certain iPhones and Android devices. Long-time WhatsApp users might be familiar with the company’s history of discontinuing support for older devices. It’s something Meta does routinely with WhatsApp, and there’s no reason to panic. You’ll still be able to use the popular chat app once you upgrade your device. But the deadline is almost upon us, so people with certain older devices are running out of time.
Android Authority
Apple iPhone 15: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup. We’ve become so accustomed to Apple’s iterative smartphone launches each year that the iPhone 14 event represented one of the most exciting in recent memory. Sure, the base model was practically identical to its predecessor, but Apple gave us a Plus instead of a Mini and the Pro devices introduced a brand-new punch hole display.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
The best fitness trackers to buy in 2023, according to reviews
If you are looking for a way to keep track of your fitness goals for the next year, a fitness tracker may be on your wishlist. These tracking devices are designed to monitor a number of health features, including sleep and heart rate. Some have great battery lives, and others can be submerged underwater.
Android Headlines
OPPO Find X6 Pro may offer 120x camera zoom
According to a new tidbit shared by Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find X6 Pro may end up offering 120x camera zoom. Digital Chat Station, as many of you know, is a well-known tipster from China. The OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to include three cameras on the back....
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
Android Headlines
Sony's cheaper InZone M3 gaming monitor finally goes on sale
Sony has announced that its InZone M3 gaming monitor has finally gone on sale in the US. It is going to be priced at $529, and is now available from Sony’s website. In addition to Amazon and Best Buy. This comes months after Sony’s popular InZone M9 gaming monitor...
Quartz
Google wants an Indian court's antitrust ruling dismissed because it copy-pasted an EU decision
Google has asked an appeals court in India to throw out an October antitrust ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), accusing regulators of plagiarizing language from a similar ruling in Europe. The American internet giant cited more than 50 instances of language copied verbatim. Google also objected to the inclusion of evidence from the European case that was never introduced in Indian courts.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
Android Headlines
NVIDIA reveals the 4070 Ti, coming this month for under $800
NVIDIA had some big announcements today during CES 2023 including the new GeForce NOW Ultimate plan, but its biggest announcement is surely the new 4070 Ti GPU. This is the latest graphics card in NVIDIA’s lineup and is likely to be the best value for many gamers. Coming in at under $800 MSRP and providing better performance than the RTX 3090 Ti. NVIDIA also claims that it’s about 3.5 times faster than the RTX 3080 with games like Cyberpunk 2077. Provided you enable DLSS3 and the game’s Ray Tracing: Overdrive mode.
Android Headlines
The new Acer ChromeOS products include a Chromebox and a monitor
Acer unveiled its new ChromeOS products at CES and their target market is enterprises. All the new products are designed to work together, hence delivering top-notch performance. Acer says that these ChromeOS products will be hitting the mainstream market sometime soon. The products in question include two Chromeboxes and an...
Android Headlines
HP unveils its Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds at CES
CES 2023 is going on now, and a ton of top tech brands are showcasing their latest products and concepts. HP just pulled the wraps off of its new Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds. These aim to make hybrid work life easier. While the Covid-19 pandemic has cooled in the...
Comments / 0