Saint Louis, MO

Deadly hit-and-run in north St. Louis City Sunday morning

By Reggie Lee
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in north St. Louis City.

Investigators said shortly before 2:00 a.m., a person was struck near the intersection of Cabanne Avenue and Kingshighway Boulevard.

