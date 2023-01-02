Deadly hit-and-run in north St. Louis City Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in north St. Louis City.
Investigators said shortly before 2:00 a.m., a person was struck near the intersection of Cabanne Avenue and Kingshighway Boulevard.
