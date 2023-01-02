Read full article on original website
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards
The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards. The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on...
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell news conference: Couldn't write Packers game scenario any better
It's Monday so that means it's time to hear from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell will no doubt be feeling good after a dominant win over the division-rival Chicago Bears. The Lions' offense rolled up more than 500 yards of offense on the lowly Bears as Jared Goff went 21 of...
2022 Detroit Lions’ offense continues to shine as it sets new franchise record
The Detroit Lions’ offense is really good, historic even. They have been led by their offensive line, a solid two-headed backfield, solid receiving options, and a quarterback that is playing pretty darn smart. Why it matters: The Lions are playing some of the best football we’ve seen in Detroit...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 17 win over Bears
Following their Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions have now improved to 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that if it means them finding a way into the playoffs. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 17.
What they’re saying nationally after Bills’ Damar Hamlin critically injured in game against Bengals
—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
Dan Campbell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Packers Game
One of the bigger Week 18 matchups features the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions. There are playoff implications on the line for both teams, with the Packers needing just a win to clinch a spot, while the Lions need to win, plus have the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ken Riley named a Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist
Florida A&M and Cincinnati Bengals legend Ken Riley has been named a Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist after retiring 40 years ago.
Look: Pat McAfee Offers Apology For What He Said About Dan Campbell
Pat McAfee issued a statement acknowledging his response to the Detroit Lions declining an interview request for head coach Dan Campbell. The radio host didn't take the rejection well. After sharing Detroit's decision Monday on Twitter, McAfee vented about the rebuke during Tuesday's weekly interview with Aaron Rodgers. On Tuesday...
Jared Goff: King in the North
I am not ready to buy a Jared Goff jersey, but he has earned my respect. Jared Goff is having an impressive stretch as the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, leading the NFL in passer rating and touchdowns and not having thrown an interception since week nine against the Packers.
Aidan Hutchinson has shocking stats this year
When the Detroit Lions selected star Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they absolutely expected him to be making plays for their defense this season, but maybe not quite in the way that he’s done it so far this year. This season, Aidan Hutchinson has Read more... The post Aidan Hutchinson has shocking stats this year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Joel Klatt Furious With College Football Officiating
College football delivered two epic playoff matchups on Saturday. As is the case for any close game in any sport, viewers left contemplating critical officiating decisions. On his podcast Monday, FOX broadcaster Joel Klatt called college football officiating and replay "broken." "As great as those games were on Saturday, part...
Insider Insights: Packers vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers will earn a spot in the NFL playoffs if they beat the Detroit Lions. Let’s get to know the foe with this beat writer Q&A.
The Lions are hurting for Damar Hamlin heading into big finale in Green Bay
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions will punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win in Green Bay and some help from their friends in Los Angeles. The Packers will punch their ticket with a win, period. Loser goes home for good.
