Detroit, MI

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford

Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 17 win over Bears

Following their Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions have now improved to 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that if it means them finding a way into the playoffs. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 17.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

What they’re saying nationally after Bills’ Damar Hamlin critically injured in game against Bengals

—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Dan Campbell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Packers Game

One of the bigger Week 18 matchups features the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions. There are playoff implications on the line for both teams, with the Packers needing just a win to clinch a spot, while the Lions need to win, plus have the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Pat McAfee Offers Apology For What He Said About Dan Campbell

Pat McAfee issued a statement acknowledging his response to the Detroit Lions declining an interview request for head coach Dan Campbell. The radio host didn't take the rejection well. After sharing Detroit's decision Monday on Twitter, McAfee vented about the rebuke during Tuesday's weekly interview with Aaron Rodgers. On Tuesday...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff: King in the North

I am not ready to buy a Jared Goff jersey, but he has earned my respect. Jared Goff is having an impressive stretch as the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, leading the NFL in passer rating and touchdowns and not having thrown an interception since week nine against the Packers.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Aidan Hutchinson has shocking stats this year

When the Detroit Lions selected star Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they absolutely expected him to be making plays for their defense this season, but maybe not quite in the way that he’s done it so far this year. This season, Aidan Hutchinson has Read more... The post Aidan Hutchinson has shocking stats this year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Furious With College Football Officiating

College football delivered two epic playoff matchups on Saturday. As is the case for any close game in any sport, viewers left contemplating critical officiating decisions. On his podcast Monday, FOX broadcaster Joel Klatt called college football officiating and replay "broken." "As great as those games were on Saturday, part...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids.

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

