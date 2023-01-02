Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin needs CPR on field after terrifying injury, MNF temporarily suspended [UPDATED]
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had CPR administered on the field after collapsing following a tackle against the Bengals, causing the game to be suspended. There is no worse scene in sports than a player being down on the field and in medical distress. Unfortunately, that was the scene on...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
Kayvon Thibodeaux clears up ‘snow angel’ celebration after injuring Colts’ QB Nick Foles
Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t a stranger to headlines. That’s one of the main reasons why he was such a perfect fit in New York when drafted by the Giants early in the first found of the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this year. In the Big Apple, with one of the most active media markets in the world surrounding him, Thibodeaux has been in the news a lot over the past few months, mainly due to his outstanding play as a rookie, but not hurt by his boisterous persona and fit-for-television smile. On Sunday, Thibodeaux got into the headlines for the wrong reasons, though....
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Carson Wentz Booed Out of Commanders Stadium: 'I Get It,' Says Failed QB
While many came in understanding why the Washington Commanders made the move, everyone left having seen enough from the team's on-again, off-again starter Carson Wentz.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
Former Eagles QB Nick Foles carted off in Colts-Giant game
Nick Foles lay on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium for several minutes while being treated by medical personnel after the play.
NFL World Reacts To Nick Sirianni's Postgame Admission
The Philadelphia Eagles had their lowest-scoring game in over a year in yesterday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, but head coach Nick Sirianni appears to be taking it in stride. Speaking to the media, Sirianni played off the team's 20-10 loss to the Saints as a case of the...
Eagles DE Josh Sweat vows to return this season after being carted off
"Thank you for your prayers and support. I'll be back this season!" Josh Sweat tweeted.
Eagles fans burry their sorrow in syrup but hope dies last
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On New Year's Day, we were supposed to be picking up confetti, but Eagles fans everywhere spent the day trying to pick up the pieces after that devastating loss to the Saints.After the ball dropped and sent us into a brand new year, Eagles fans felt another ball drop after that 4th quarter-pick 6 against the Saints and boy did that sting."How can we let the Saints, of all teams, beat us," an Eagles fan said. "It gives me the chills, it's chilling."After the loss, many Eagles fans ran to find comfort Monday afternoon at the Penrose...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
NBC Sports
What happened on fatal pick-6? ‘He never looked back at me’
Jalen Hurts would have looked up. Jalen Hurts wouldn’t have thrown the pass. Jalen Hurts would have won the game. Maybe that’s an unfair way to look at things and perhaps it’s too simplistic. But backup quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled mightily in the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday and it’s really hard to imagine the Eagles’ MVP candidate making the same fatal mistake.
NBC Sports
Some Bills players will stay in Cincinnati, others planned to return to Buffalo
During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati. Vincent said...
NBC Sports
Monday Night Football suspended after Damar Hamlin’s injury
Monday Night Football was temporarily suspended, referee Shawn Smith announced minutes after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest. He stood up briefly before collapsing to...
Giants Open as Big-time Underdogs Against Eagles
The Eagles need this coming weekend's game agains the Giants badly, and the spread reflects that.
NBC Sports
Momentum builds for cancellation of Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is moving toward solving the problem arising from the postponement of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals. Current momentum is pointing toward not resuming the Bills-Bengals game, and declaring it a no contest. Playoff seeding then would be determined based on the outcome of the Week 18 games.
Nick Sirianni Offers Update on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Ahead of Game with Giants
Will the Eagles have their starting quarterback in a must-win game Sunday against the Giants?
Comments / 1