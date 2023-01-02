ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayvon Thibodeaux clears up ‘snow angel’ celebration after injuring Colts’ QB Nick Foles

Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t a stranger to headlines. That’s one of the main reasons why he was such a perfect fit in New York when drafted by the Giants early in the first found of the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this year. In the Big Apple, with one of the most active media markets in the world surrounding him, Thibodeaux has been in the news a lot over the past few months, mainly due to his outstanding play as a rookie, but not hurt by his boisterous persona and fit-for-television smile. On Sunday, Thibodeaux got into the headlines for the wrong reasons, though....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
CBS Philly

Eagles fans burry their sorrow in syrup but hope dies last

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On New Year's Day, we were supposed to be picking up confetti, but Eagles fans everywhere spent the day trying to pick up the pieces after that devastating loss to the Saints.After the ball dropped and sent us into a brand new year, Eagles fans felt another ball drop after that 4th quarter-pick 6 against the Saints and boy did that sting."How can we let the Saints, of all teams, beat us," an Eagles fan said. "It gives me the chills, it's chilling."After the loss, many Eagles fans ran to find comfort Monday afternoon at the Penrose...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What happened on fatal pick-6? ‘He never looked back at me’

Jalen Hurts would have looked up. Jalen Hurts wouldn’t have thrown the pass. Jalen Hurts would have won the game. Maybe that’s an unfair way to look at things and perhaps it’s too simplistic. But backup quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled mightily in the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday and it’s really hard to imagine the Eagles’ MVP candidate making the same fatal mistake.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Monday Night Football suspended after Damar Hamlin’s injury

Monday Night Football was temporarily suspended, referee Shawn Smith announced minutes after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest. He stood up briefly before collapsing to...
NBC Sports

Momentum builds for cancellation of Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is moving toward solving the problem arising from the postponement of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals. Current momentum is pointing toward not resuming the Bills-Bengals game, and declaring it a no contest. Playoff seeding then would be determined based on the outcome of the Week 18 games.
CINCINNATI, OH

