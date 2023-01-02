ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Report: Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are under investigation by NCAA

The road to the NFL is paved with good football coaches facing a potentially bad outcome from the NCAA. The latest college coach to escape a predicament arising from an NCAA probe could be Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that the NCAA is investigating Michigan and Harbaugh for “numerous potential rules violations.” The violations include a possible claim that Harbaugh failed to cooperate with investigators.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s playoff availability: I’m going to leave all that stuff alone

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains out of practice and that makes it hard to see him playing against the Bengals in Week 18. It also means that there’s increased attention being paid to whether Jackson’s knee injury will allow him to return to action for the team’s first playoff game. On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had no interest in answering a question about whether he expects Jackson to be able to play.
BALTIMORE, MD
Our Eagles vs. Giants predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (12-4) There’s absolutely no question in my mind the Eagles win this game. They’re the better team, they’re at home, they have more at stake, they haven’t lost to the Giants at home since Chip Kelly was coach and they just beat them by 26 in East Rutherford last month. Jalen Hurts raises everybody’s level of play, and whether or not the Giants play their starters or backups, I just can’t imagine Hurts letting the Eagles lose this game to this team in this situation. That said, if Gardner Minshew starts? I have no faith in him winning a must-win game against anybody in any stadium. Minshew has ability, there’s no question about that. But the quarterback I saw against the Saints last weekend looked like he just wasn’t up to the challenge of facing a competitive team in a high-leverage situation. I get that it takes the entire team to win or lose a game, but it all starts with the quarterback and Minshew’s inability to make even the simplest throws in key moments was alarming. You can put up good numbers with a bad Jaguars team or against a bad Jets team. But can you win an important game with a No. 1 seed on the line? I’m not optimistic. So assuming Hurts starts. … If Minshew starts? Just flip those numbers.
HOME, PA
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Both NFC East teams are playoff-bound, but the Eagles (13-3) dropped their last two games with Gardner Minshew at quarterback while the Giants (9-6-1) locked up their first postseason appearance since 2016 with a 38-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts last week. ...
DALLAS, PA
How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy

It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hurts officially listed as questionable for Week 18 game vs. Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts is officially questionable for the Philadelphia Eagles regular-season finale Sunday against the New York Giants. Hurts has missed the Eagles' last two games after suffering a right shoulder sprain against Chicago on Dec. 18.Hurts practiced for the third straight day Friday. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in a news conference Friday morning Hurts was "trending in the right direction.""We feel good about it, but we got to see how today goes," Sirianni said. "If he's ready to play, we'll play him. It's really as simple as that."Shortly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin

The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bosa offers perfectly cocky assessment of his stellar season

Nick Bosa is good at football, and he's not afraid to flaunt it. The 49ers defensive end has the treatment of his body down to a science, and his dedication over the years has led to the current 2022 NFL season being the best of his career. When the Defensive...
When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent

As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
Kerr jokingly hopes Lacob buys A's after success with Warriors

Steve Kerr is rooting for the Oakland Athletics to stay put. Kerr joined 95.7's The Game's "Damon & Ratto" on Thursday, where he discussed Warriors owner Joe Lacob's reported interest in acquiring the Los Angeles Angels and hoped that Lacob would turn his sights to a local team. "I actually...
OAKLAND, CA

