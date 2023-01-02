ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 5

Related
Corrie Writing

Non-Profit Organization Among First to Be Granted Marijuana Retail License in New York

Non-Profit Organization Among First to Be Granted Marijuana Retail License in New YorkPhoto byarchpublishing. The first licensed marijuana store in New York opened its doors in the city's East Village neighbourhood on Thursday, marking more than a year since the drug was legalized in the state. Housing Works, a non-profit organization that fights homelessness and AIDS, was among the first 36 groups or individuals awarded a marijuana retail license by the state last month. The opening of the store follows delays in setting up the legal market to benefit people who have been previously arrested for marijuana crimes. In March 2021, when marijuana was legalized in New York, lawmakers stipulated that it could only be sold by licensed retailers to adults over 21 years old, and that the first licenses would be awarded to entrepreneurs with prior marijuana-related arrests or convictions. This was done in an effort to give these individuals a foothold in the lucrative market ahead of corporate retailers. Retailers are also only allowed to sell marijuana that has been grown and processed by licensed New York producers.
Financial Regulation News

New York touts first adult-use cannabis retail purchase

New York state officials are highlighting the first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in state history.© Shutterstock “The first legal adult-use cannabis sales mark a historic milestone in New York’s cannabis industry,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I look forward to continuing our efforts to solidify New York as a national model for the safe, […] The post New York touts first adult-use cannabis retail purchase appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
NEW YORK STATE
C. Heslop

$540 For New York Citizens Who Suffered Loss

December has been hard for many New York residents. Their problems have grown beyond inflation, economic shakeups, and store closures. The state has changed a law to help New Yorkers cope. Did you suffer a financial loss in December? Here is how you can get help for the trouble caused.
NEWS10 ABC

Officials share best practices for cannabis consumption

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the new year, recreational marijuana will soon be available across the state. With 900 dispensaries expected to open, there is a concern about the greater acceptance of use in public. Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik says that some people forget they are actually using a mind-altering substance. “I think what […]
GLENVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023

You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Power 93.7 WBLK

Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State

With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in New York State: A Step-by-Step Guide

The state of New York has recently legalized recreational cannabis, and as a result, many people are interested in opening a cannabis dispensary. If you’re one of them, you’ll need to obtain a cannabis dispensary license in order to operate legally. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a cannabis dispensary license in New York state.
NEW YORK STATE
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York’s Top 25 Most Popular Jobs And What They Pay

Job options are on the rise in Utica, Rome, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley. What are the most popular jobs? With that, what is the pay?. New York State is divided into 62 counties (five of which are boroughs of New York City). Within these counties are 62 cities (including New York City), 933 towns, 533 villages and 690 school districts. That means there's a lot of people, and a lot of job opportunities.
UTICA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State

Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
The Staten Island Advance

This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy