Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Cowboys in Playoffs to 'Welcome Back' 3 Starters?
JAN 2 WELCOME BACK! “YIt might be a little premature and it might be a little optimistic, but the Dallas Cowboys have an injury-related plan for the playoffs. It's a "Welcome Back!'' plan. "We’ll be welcoming back three really good football players,'' COO Stephen Jones said on Monday in...
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Should Giants Sit Starters vs. Eagles?
We look at both sides of the argument--and anticipate what head coach Brian Daboll will likely do.
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said about his Week 17 struggles
If you look at the box score following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 17 win over the Denver Broncos, you might think that Patrick Mahomes had a great performance. Watching the game, you’ll have known that he looked off at times, distinctly at the start of the second half.
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
Patrick Mahomes on Bills-Bengals: I try not to be too invested in it
Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals will have plenty of playoff implications across the AFC — including for the Chiefs. After Sunday’s victory over Denver, Kansas City currently holds the conference’s No. 1 seed at 13-3. If Cincinnati wins on Monday, that’ll stay the same. But if Buffalo wins, the Chiefs will move back into No. 2 with a Saturday matchup against the Raiders on tap.
Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan
It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.
Giants vs. Eagles: 5 things to know about Week 18
The New York Giants travel down to the City of Brotherly Love to face their long-time NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, to close out their 2022 regular season schedule. Here are five things to know about Week 18. What's at stake. The Giants (9-6-1) are locked into the 6th...
Eagles fans burry their sorrow in syrup but hope dies last
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On New Year's Day, we were supposed to be picking up confetti, but Eagles fans everywhere spent the day trying to pick up the pieces after that devastating loss to the Saints.After the ball dropped and sent us into a brand new year, Eagles fans felt another ball drop after that 4th quarter-pick 6 against the Saints and boy did that sting."How can we let the Saints, of all teams, beat us," an Eagles fan said. "It gives me the chills, it's chilling."After the loss, many Eagles fans ran to find comfort Monday afternoon at the Penrose...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
Some Bills players will stay in Cincinnati, others planned to return to Buffalo
During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati. Vincent said...
What happened on fatal pick-6? ‘He never looked back at me’
Jalen Hurts would have looked up. Jalen Hurts wouldn’t have thrown the pass. Jalen Hurts would have won the game. Maybe that’s an unfair way to look at things and perhaps it’s too simplistic. But backup quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled mightily in the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday and it’s really hard to imagine the Eagles’ MVP candidate making the same fatal mistake.
Raiders select new franchise QB in latest ESPN mock draft
We are less than a week away from the final regular season game for the Las Vegas Raiders. And with the team eliminated from playoff contention, we will soon see where the pick in the first round will land. As of right now, the Raiders would pick at No. 7...
