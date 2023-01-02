ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys in Playoffs to 'Welcome Back' 3 Starters?

JAN 2 WELCOME BACK! “YIt might be a little premature and it might be a little optimistic, but the Dallas Cowboys have an injury-related plan for the playoffs. It's a "Welcome Back!'' plan. "We’ll be welcoming back three really good football players,'' COO Stephen Jones said on Monday in...
COLORADO STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
FOX Sports

Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes on Bills-Bengals: I try not to be too invested in it

Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals will have plenty of playoff implications across the AFC — including for the Chiefs. After Sunday’s victory over Denver, Kansas City currently holds the conference’s No. 1 seed at 13-3. If Cincinnati wins on Monday, that’ll stay the same. But if Buffalo wins, the Chiefs will move back into No. 2 with a Saturday matchup against the Raiders on tap.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan

It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.
CBS Philly

Eagles fans burry their sorrow in syrup but hope dies last

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On New Year's Day, we were supposed to be picking up confetti, but Eagles fans everywhere spent the day trying to pick up the pieces after that devastating loss to the Saints.After the ball dropped and sent us into a brand new year, Eagles fans felt another ball drop after that 4th quarter-pick 6 against the Saints and boy did that sting."How can we let the Saints, of all teams, beat us," an Eagles fan said. "It gives me the chills, it's chilling."After the loss, many Eagles fans ran to find comfort Monday afternoon at the Penrose...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What happened on fatal pick-6? ‘He never looked back at me’

Jalen Hurts would have looked up. Jalen Hurts wouldn’t have thrown the pass. Jalen Hurts would have won the game. Maybe that’s an unfair way to look at things and perhaps it’s too simplistic. But backup quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled mightily in the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday and it’s really hard to imagine the Eagles’ MVP candidate making the same fatal mistake.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

