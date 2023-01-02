ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

KNOX News Radio

2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MINOT, ND
740thefan.com

Man charged in Moorhead murder is suspect in Minneapolis homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th. The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media. Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Enchantasys’ owners continue push to recall new Fargo zoning ordinance

FARGO (KFGO) – Just a few days into their petition drive, the owners of Enchantasys have shifted their strategy to collect the necessary signatures to recall a new zoning ordinance that went into effect Wednesday. According to owner Kim Patterson, they have made two changes to the petition drive....
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Woman killed in New Years Day pedestrian crash in Cass County identified

(Cass County, ND) -- We now know the name of the woman killed in a fatal crash early New Years Day in Cass County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that the woman, 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle, was standing in the left southbound lane of I-29 near Oxbow when she was struck and killed by a car drive by 20-year-old Gabriel Schroeder.
CASS COUNTY, ND
kfgo.com

Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Some Moorhead residents have been stuck with lots of trash for weeks

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The holidays are finally over and if your house or apartment is still a little cluttered, you’re not alone. However, some Moorhead residents say their garbage has been piling up for weeks without any pick-ups. “It was just kind of piled up,” said...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Otter Tail Power buys ND wind farm

FARGO (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power closed a deal to buy Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center in Barnes County, North Dakota on Tuesday. The 39-turbine site, which has been in commercial operation since 2010, has a capacity of 62 megawatts. “Our customers have benefited from wind resources since 2002,”...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
tedmag.com

Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota

Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
FARGO, ND

