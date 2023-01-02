ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Game Day Primer: Rose Bowl Edition

By Andrew Clay
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOSd1_0k0se2HT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2ON9_0k0se2HT00

11. Penn State vs. 8. Utah
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA
TV: ESPN
Radio: See Penn State Radio Network
Follow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed

Three Things to Watch…
Will Utah have enough available weapons is a topic on the minds of many around this game, as Utah’s top weapons will not play. The Utes’ leading receiver, tight end, Dalton Kincaid won’t play, nor will leading rusher Tavion Thomas. Defensively, top corner Clark Phillips is also out. Much in the way Penn State was crushed by opt-outs in the Outback Bowl a year ago, it’s hard to be confident in a team who’s most impactful players didn’t travel to Pasadena.

Penn State will be very motivated Monday and that can’t go understated. Historically speaking this is already a massive trip for Penn State who’s only been to the Rose Bowl four other times and is 1-3 in those games. But this is the last outing for a number of marquee players. Seniors Ji’ayir Brown, PJ Mustipher and Sean Clifford, will play, and Brenton Strange, Nick Tarburton and Juice Scruggs, players who have declared for the NFL draft, have all decided to opt-in. In an era where opting out is common, Penn State’s best are mostly in California and hope to grab one final win.

Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native

Penn State will see its own reflection a lot Monday as Utah certainly carries a bit of “Big Ten” swagger. Penn State coaches have talked about it all week, the Utes are a physical team the runs the ball, and tries winning games in the trenches and with great defense. It’s a “Big Ten” kind of system and it’s worked in the PAC 12. Utah is one of the top running teams in the country and doesn’t allow sacks. The Utes offense has been as explosive as any Penn State’s seen, but the Nittany Lions’ defense will be the best Utah has faced. Manny Diaz’s unit allowed just 40 points in the final four games of the season and has been as good as any Penn State defense in recent years in that span.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand

OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
OGDEN, UT
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
iheart.com

Just In: This Gym Is Getting Slammed For Denying New Members In January!

Jubal Fresh reports on Equinox gym getting slammed for not accepting new memberships in January. “You are not a New Year's resolution. Your life doesn't start at the beginning of the year. And that's not what being part of Equinox is about,” the club posted to their website on January 1st. You can click here to read more about this story!
earnthenecklace.com

Meet American Pro Rally Driver Ken Block’s Wife, Lucy Block

American professional rally driver and Hoonigan Racing Division co-founder Ken Block was killed in a snowmobile accident in Utah on January 2, 2023. Countless people of this generation grew up watching him build the Gymkhana legacy and Hoonigan brand. Many credited the rally driver as a significant source of motivation. Ken Block’s wife, Lucy Block, also regarded him as her biggest inspiration. She and their three kids are in the hearts and prayers of many after this tragic accident. Our Lucy Block wiki elaborates more on Ken Block’s wife and his family.
PARK CITY, UT
hotelnewsresource.com

Salt Lake City Development Spurs Additional Investor Interest in This Emerging Hotel Market - By Lauren Reynolds and Ryan Mark

Salt Lake City has historically played second fiddle to larger Rocky Mountain cities such as Denver; however, a new convention hotel, a multimillion-dollar airport expansion, and the state's popularity as a leisure destination in both the summer and winter have elevated Salt Lake City's position from a regional to a national player for hotel investment.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
DC News Now

DC News Now

39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy