cbs17
Durham man identified after being found dead in car last week
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The Durham Police Department has released the identity of a man found shot to death in a vehicle last week. Durham Police had previously reported shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to Holloway Street near South Adams Street in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Ainzargul Totakhil of Durham in a vehicle.
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
cbs17
Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
cbs17
Arrest warrants out for DWI suspect who escaped from WakeMed Garner hospital: troopers
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect escaped from a hospital in Garner after being pulled over for driving while impaired in Raleigh Tuesday night, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol. At approximately 10:20 p.m., William Earl Silver Jr., 41, of Knightdale was taken into custody by a member of...
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
Durham police identify man shot and killed on Christmas morning
Officers responded around 10:00 a.m. to Ashe Street and found a man and woman who had both been shot.
Raleigh motorcyclist death now a homicide investigation, police say
A man who was thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck on New Year's Day has died and police say the investigation has now turned into a homicide.
VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at North Carolina Subway on New Year’s Day
The Subway owner said three of his employees will not be coming back after the drive-by shooting.
jocoreport.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Collision With Deer
SELMA – A dark, two-lane country road in northern Johnston County was the scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening. The accident occurred just before 7:00pm in front of Riverside Baptist Church in the 1300 block of Old Dam Road. Bethany Fire, Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
WRAL
Police searching for man who escaped custody at WakeMed Garner
GARNER, N.C. — A suspect escaped police custody Wednesday morning after he was taken to WakeMed Garner. The suspect, William Silver, 41, was arrested for DWI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving with license revoked. Silva was taken to WakeMed Garner because of breathing issues after running from police. While...
Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
WITN
Man gets federal prison time for shootout with Nash County deputies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Florida man was sentenced today on federal crimes for a shootout in 2021 with Nash County deputies. Jarred Ford was given 10 years in federal prison on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Deputy William Toney was shot three times by...
Why didn't ShotSpotter sensors notify Durham police of Sunday's mass shooting?
DURHAM, N.C. — ShotSpotter technology has been available for only two weeks in parts of Durham -- but didn't activate during a mass shooting over the weekend. WRAL News spent the day looking into why the ShotSpotter didn't activate. The shooting on North Miami Boulevard occurred within the area...
cbs17
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at Raleigh school under investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “The investigation is underway and we do have leads,” the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came from Principal Steve Mares after a written threat, including a racial slur was...
jocoreport.com
Accidents Continue At NC 42 East And Thanksgiving Fire Road Intersection
SELMA – There was another accident at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Road. This collision took place on Monday evening, just past sunset. A small SUV and eastbound compact pickup truck collided. North Side Fire responded along with two Johnston County EMS units. The pickup...
cbs17
Man thrown from motorcycle sustains major injuries on New Year’s Day in Raleigh, police investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh, a man was thrown from his motorcycle on New Year’s Day. According to Raleigh police, the adult male driver was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.
cbs17
N. Raleigh Blvd. reopens after man severely injured in hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car that did not stay on the scene in Raleigh Monday night, police said. The incident was reported as a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:50 p.m. near 2001 N. Raleigh Blvd., according to Raleigh police.
Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County
GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
5 people injured after New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Durham
Five people were injured Sunday after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Durham.
