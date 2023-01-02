ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Durham man identified after being found dead in car last week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The Durham Police Department has released the identity of a man found shot to death in a vehicle last week. Durham Police had previously reported shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to Holloway Street near South Adams Street in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Ainzargul Totakhil of Durham in a vehicle.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Collision With Deer

SELMA – A dark, two-lane country road in northern Johnston County was the scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening. The accident occurred just before 7:00pm in front of Riverside Baptist Church in the 1300 block of Old Dam Road. Bethany Fire, Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Police searching for man who escaped custody at WakeMed Garner

GARNER, N.C. — A suspect escaped police custody Wednesday morning after he was taken to WakeMed Garner. The suspect, William Silver, 41, was arrested for DWI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving with license revoked. Silva was taken to WakeMed Garner because of breathing issues after running from police. While...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County

GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy