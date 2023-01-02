ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling News

Rik Van Slycke joins Alpecin-Deceuninck staff after QuickStep departure

By Peter Stuart
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKbuu_0k0sda3100

Rik Van Slycke, longstanding sports director for Patrick Lefevere’s teams since 2001, has joined Alpecin-Deceuninck for the 2023 season.

The 59-year-old Van Slycke raced as a professional between 1986 and 1999, most notably at Histor and Lotto, winning Nokere Koerse in 1989.

He was initially recruited by Lefevere as a VIP driver for Domo–Farm Frites - the team that would later merge into Quick Step-Davitamon and in turn evolve into Soudal-QuickStep - before moving into a sports director role.

Het Nieuwsblad reported in October that Van Slycke’s contract was not set to be extended amid multiple departures from the team’s support staff.

Read more

Servais Knaven confirmed as AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep sports manager

Cycling transfers - All the latest news and rumours for the 2023 season

These are the 2023 pro cycling team kits

Van Slycke didn’t face the prospect of leaving the WorldTour for long, though, with Alpecin-Deceuninck quickly recruiting him to the role of sports director as the team enters the WorldTour for the first time in 2023.

“I am very pleased and honoured at the same time to also be part of a World Team in 2023,” Van Slycke said of the new position.

“Alpecin-Deceuninck is a team that has already earned its stripes but is still developing. With my years of experience at the highest level, I hope to do my bit.”

Brian Holm has also ended his tenure with the QuickStep, having announced his retirement from cycling in September, while performance director Ricardo Scheidecker has also left to join Tudor Pro Cycling for 2023.

Soudal-QuickStep’s staff will be bolstered by former rider Iljo Keisse , who moves from rider to sports director in 2022.

Van Slycke joins Alpecin-Deceuninck team boss Christoph Roodhooft alongside his brother and sports director Philip Roodhooft. The 2023 team roster includes Mathieu van der Poel , Jasper Philipsen and UCI gravel world champion Gianni Vermeersch .

Comments / 0

Related
Cycling News

Strade Bianche 2023

Strade Bianche overview Strade Bianche is one of the younger WorldTour one-day races but as it approaches edition 17, the hilly Italian race with its signature white gravel roads through Tuscany has become a popular Classic.The race, put on by Giro d'Italia organisers RCS Sport, has paralleled the growth of gravel racing throughout the world and since its first edition in 2007. In its previous life as L'Eroica Strade...
Cycling News

Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Liège-Bastogne-Liège will have its 109th edition on April 23. It is the oldest Classic on the calendar. Known as La Doyenne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège closes out the Ardennes Classics with a last-man-standing war of attrition over 250km or more and 10 classified climbs in the rolling hills of eastern Belgium.The climbs of the Saint-Roch, Wanne, Stockeu, La Redoute, and Roche-aux-Faucons are among those which pepper the route, making the race...
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy