Read full article on original website
Related
2023 is the NC Year of the Trail - Join hikes, runs, rides and paddles!
As an outdoor lover, I'm thrilled to see NC's emphasis on trails in 2023. I have enjoyed hiking countless greenways, city parks and state parks in our beautiful state over the past few years, but I'm grateful to have so many left to discover and have an opportunity to join others in these outdoor adventures this year. The events this year aren't just for hiking though, they have outings for runners, bikers and paddlers as well as some volunteering opportunities, so there is something for everyone. You can find an event to join here and see the full details about what the year of the Year of the Trail is all about below (from the great trails website). I'm looking forward to joining the hike in Burlington next weekend to explore a new trail and also work toward my 1000 hours outside goal for the year! Will you be exploring new trails this year? I'd love to know your favorites. You can find more inspiration for local trails in the Triad here! As you can see in the photo below, Pilot Mountain has some strenuous trails! If you can avoid going on a foggy day, you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the Triad!
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Douglas Lopez on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their food and service.
5 Affordable Weekend Beach Getaways In North Carolina
North Carolina has a diverse and beautiful coastline with many great beach destinations to choose from. Here are five weekend getaway beaches in North Carolina that offer a mix of relaxation, recreation, and local culture:
thecoastlandtimes.com
Horseshoe crab harvest set for January 1 through April 30
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation M-1-2023 opens the season to the commercial harvest of horseshoe crabs from 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The proclamation sets a daily harvest limit of 50 horseshoe crabs per fishing operation per day. “The intent...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Striped bass opens in Albemarle Sound region
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-10-2023 opened the harvest of striped bass taken for recreational purposes in the Albemarle Sound Management Area at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The recreational harvest season will close by proclamation when the spring harvest allocation is reached or by the proclamation at 11:59...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Outer Banks' Lighthouse History
The most popular is Cape Hatteras Lighthouse; standing at proud 208 feet, it's the nation's tallest brick beacon. The lighthouse can be seen from over 20 miles out to sea and attacks more than 200,000 visitors annually. Warning sailors For more than 100 years of the treacherous Diamond Shoals, the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Atlantic Ocean flounder season runs from through January 31
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-6-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial flounder season at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The proclamation sets a 35,000-pound offload limit per trip. Properly licensed vessel Captains can possess landing limits for other states, but it is unlawful to offload those fish in...
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Slide Down this Waterfall in North Carolina
Slide down a natural 60 foot water slide as you land in a pool of water below. Discover the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains as you venture into the Pisgah National Forest to experience this fun attraction. About. This popular spot is loved by locals and tourists alike. The...
This Is The Best Pancake House In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in North Carolina.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Rules for commercial and recreational harvest of sharks set for 2023
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF 3-23 sets the opening date and harvest restrictions for the 2023 Atlantic coastal shark fishery in North Carolina coastal fishing waters. NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service published its 2023 commercial rule Nov. 11, 2022 in the Federal Register. In both federal and state...
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
My Fox 8
Leather goods and more made to last in North Carolina
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — More than ever, people are trying to find products that are local and made to last. One company in Sanford does that every day. Brad Jones found out more about the husband and wife team behind Home State Made, who turn out leather bags and more that are Made in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Powerball’s First Millionaire Of The Year Comes From North Carolina
Charlie and I spent New Year’s Eve like many of you. We attended a party with friends and reminisced about the year behind and what was to come. We left in time to make it to our overnight destination and watch the Times Square ball drop. I’ll admit we started visiting and realized we missed the midnight countdown. However, we did see Ryan Seacrest announce Powerball’s first millionaire of the year. The grand prize went to Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, North Carolina. The prize winner did not travel to New York for the award. But, his daughter, Sarah, accepted the hefty sum on his behalf. Krigbaum was one of eight from North Carolina selected by a second chance drawing as part of the promotion. According to WCNC, his name went into the million-dollar drawing with four others. We watched as the ball with the “NC” label popped up on the screen. Krigbaum’s daughter said, “I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.” During three previous years, Powerball’s first millionaire drawing partnered with the New Year’s Eve broadcast.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina woman wins big with quarter-million-dollar Cash 5 jackpot
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big Cash 5 jackpot win by a Beaufort County woman. Laura Dorgan, of Washington, tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $225,538 jackpot. Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tornado watch remains for 10 NC counties as warning expires
A tornado watch has been issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms move through the state.
NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
kiss951.com
Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina
Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
power98fm.com
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
Comments / 0