Maca unveils its improved hydrogen-powered flying racecar at CES 2023
French startup Maca Flight has unveiled its first hydrogen-powered flying race car concept with improved design and new strategic partners at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. To advance its vision of holding test flights in 2023, the firm has now partnered with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and SEGULA Technologies. "We...
BMW iVision Dee brings augmented reality and E-ink to an electric car
The Digital Emotional Experience in the iVision takes a heads-up display to a new level and also changes colour
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
(iSeeCars) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV)
Heated seats can draw power away from your electric car's battery, but its not as much as you think. The post Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Paving the way for autonomous trucks: Continental presents modular multi-sensor solution
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Continental is presenting an innovative sensor solution for commercial vehicles at CES 2023 on January 5-8 in Las Vegas. The commercial vehicle business is more complex than ever due to growing transport volumes, equipment rates of trucks with new assistance systems, and increasingly complex fleet management. The Continental Sensor Array provides an answer to the growing number of intelligent and automated driving systems in commercial vehicles. The multi-sensor system can be mounted above modern vehicle windshields to provide a compact, integrated solution to manage the new complex environments of commercial vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005146/en/ Holistic environmental perception: At CES 2023, Continental is presenting a modular multi-sensor solution for commercial vehicles to unlock the safe mobility of tomorrow. (Photo: Business Wire)
makeuseof.com
Dual-Motor EVs vs. Single-Motor EVs: Which Is Best?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Electric vehicles are seemingly taking over our roads, and deciding to purchase one comes with quite a few decisions. One of these decisions is how many motors you're willing to pay for.
MotorAuthority
Nio rolls out 500-kw charger, automated battery swap station
As it continues to roll out new electric vehicles, Nio is also making it easier for its customers to integrate charging into their busy lifestyles. At the company's recent Nio Day event held in Hefei, China, Nio presented new charging infrastructure alongside the new EC7 and redesigned ES8 SUVs. Nio,...
topgear.com
Will one of these flying cars finally change the game in 2023?
The BMW-engined AirCar was actually issued with an ‘official Certificate of Airworthiness’ by the Slovak Transport Authority in early 2022 having completed 70 hours of flight testing and over 200 takeoffs and landings. Is this the future right here?. PAL-V Liberty. If you’ve been to literally any motor...
electrek.co
Greenworks unveils electric bikes, home batteries, robot vacuums, AI lawn mowers, and more
Not just electric power tools, anymore! Greenworks has taken to CES 2023 to unveil over a dozen new products spanning a wide range of home and outdoor categories, from video doorbells to electric mobility and even AI-controlled robotic lawn mowers. In addition to Greenworks’ already diverse line of electrically powered...
An Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Does Not Need to Be ‘Warmed Up’ Before Driving During Winter
Many people wake up to start their car to warm up in the morning. However, an EV battery does not need to be 'warmed up' before driving. The post An Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Does Not Need to Be ‘Warmed Up’ Before Driving During Winter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tesla fan files trade mark for the company to make electric motors for airplanes & boats [Updated]
Tesla is hinting at making electric motors for airplanes, boats, and more in a new trademark filing that went unnoticed. Update: A Tesla fan filed the trademark on behalf of Tesla – seemingly without the company’s knowledge. The automaker filed for a new trademark last week, but it...
New Battery Technology Will Reportedly Revolutionize EV Charging
To alleviate the issue of slow charging batteries in electric vehicles (EVs), Adden Energy is proposing a solution with new and developing technology. The post New Battery Technology Will Reportedly Revolutionize EV Charging appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Lotus Has No Plans To Replace The Entry-Level Elise Sports Car As It Moves To Electrification
Lotus finally discontinued the Elise in 2021 after 25 years of production and over 35,000 units. The new Emira sports car was chosen as its successor. Although it is the last Lotus model to continue to rely on a purely internal combustion engine, it is considerably larger and heavier than the nimble Elise. Now Lotus has announced that even in the brand's medium-term, all-electric future, there is no longer room for an entry-level model in the size and weight class of an Elise in the sports car manufacturer's lineup.
electrek.co
Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot hires auto industry head as chair
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s appointed global auto industry leader Carl-Peter Forster as chair. Forster is currently a senior adviser and board member of several car companies. Past roles include board member of Volvo Cars, CEO of Tata Motors, and GM’s president of Europe. He also held a number of senior engineering roles at BMW.
torquenews.com
Do Toyota Prius Batteries Ever Need To Be Replaced?
In recent years, Toyota Prius has become one of the most popular hybrid cars around. An important question for many prospective buyers is whether or not the Prius batteries need to be replaced eventually. In this article let's uncover the truth about replacing Toyota Prius batteries. Here are a few things you need to know.
Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela with Honda at CES
Sony and Honda rolled out their prototype EV called the Afeela at the annual CES in Las Vegas.
boatingmag.com
2023 Yamaha 222 FSH Sport E
Hybrid might be the hackneyed buzzword for the 2020s, but it aptly describes the mindset of most boaters out on the water. Yes, they want to cruise. Yes, they want to fish. Yes, they want performance. Enter Yamaha’s 222 FSH Sport E—the prototypical yes boat. This jet-powered boat...
