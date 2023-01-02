Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To 2023 Notable Race Changes
We're only a month away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But a few changes are being made to the lineup for the upcoming season. Earlier this morning, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass revealed that at least two races are going to be reduced from 500 miles to 400 miles for the 2023 season. The ones he knows thus far are the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta in March and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in Texas during the NASCAR Cup Playoff.
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Danica Patrick Beat 10 NASCAR Champions and Her Ex-Boyfriend at the 2013 Daytona 500
For more than 60 years, the Daytona 500 has not only been a defining race in the sport of NASCAR, but has also gone on to reach lasting significance in the sports world as a whole. "The Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway is the perfect way to kick off the NASCAR season, particularly when you consider all of the energy surrounding it and look back on all of the incredible and historic moments associated with the race. One of the many moments that come to mind, especially when you think about drivers making NASCAR history, is Danica Patrick's historic finish at the 2013 Daytona 500.
JR Motorsports Starts 2023 on a Shocking Note and Makes Headlines Outside the World of Racing
JR Motorsports started off the new year with a bang in a scary moment that is making headlines outside of the racing world. The post JR Motorsports Starts 2023 on a Shocking Note and Makes Headlines Outside the World of Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, NASCAR ‘Garage 56’ Le Mans racer take to the track
A trio of Chevrolet race cars were recently caught testing at Sebring International Raceway in a video posted to YouTube by Corvette Blogger. In the video, the number 3 Corvette C8.R, which finished third in the 2022 IMSA GTD Pro championship, shares the track with the new 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Also appearing: the NASCAR Cup Series Camaro that Hendrick Motorsports is preparing for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
NASCAR Rose Parade Float Wins Award For Honoring ‘National Treasures & Traditions’
This year’s Rose Parade featured an award-winning NASCAR float, honoring the 75th year of the sport and its history. Richard Petty and his newest Craftsman Truck Series driver for GMS Racing, Rajah Caruth, rode on the float. “Always Forward” was the name and theme of the project. The float...
Larry McReynolds Speaks Up for Frustrated Fans in Calling Out NBC and Its Unexpected Snub of NASCAR to Start 2023
Larry McReynolds spoke up for most NASCAR fans this week on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show when he criticized NBC for an unexpected NASCAR snub to start off 2023. The post Larry McReynolds Speaks Up for Frustrated Fans in Calling Out NBC and Its Unexpected Snub of NASCAR to Start 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Retired F1 Champ Sebastian Vettel Might Be Destined for New Role at Red Bull
Sebastian Vettel left Red Bull Racing for Ferrari in 2015, ending a seven-year partnership with the team and its Scuderia Toro Rosso junior program that produced 39 Formula 1 wins and four consecutive championships. Vettel's stint with Ferrari was a relative disappointment, racking up 14 wins and no titles over six seasons before Vettel ultimately raced for two more years at Aston Martin. Now, about a month after retiring as a driver at just 35, Vettel may be on his way back to Red Bull.
Ford Sneaks Carbon Clad GT MK IV With 800 Horsepower Into Market
Ford’s GT has long since been held as the ultimate Ford vehicle. The blend of mid-engine layout with aerodynamic exterior designs, strokes supercar vibes from a muscle car company. While the GT was designed and raced on tracks around the world, the street going derivative has long since been held in prestige, as well. While vehicles like the Ford GT GT1 reinvigorates its racing roots, it’s the latest from Multimatic that brings the Ford GT MK IV full circle.
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing Show Off New BetMGM Design
This 2023 NASCAR season can’t get here soon enough. Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing are still unveiling new designs. This time, they gave fans a look at the BetMGM No. 8 Chevy Camaro. This is one of the main sponsors for Busch this season. We’re going to see...
Here’s Where the Remaining McLaren F1 Supercars Live
GettyOnly 100 McLaren F1 street and race cars remain in existence. Here's their whereabouts.
Drifters Try Their Hands At Drag Racing
The race might have been the subject but these drifters made the tandem donuts the real show stopper. Drift cars and drag cars are very similar in many ways. They both have a ridiculous amount of horsepower, lightweight bodies, and their drivers have to be some of the toughest and most focused people out there to be able to control their vehicle. However, there is one quite noticeable distinction between drift cars and dragsters, drift cars usually make a spectacle out of sliding rather than shooting off like a rocket ship and a straight line. For this reason, hoonigan has been wondering if a dry drift car could really deliver the same sort of show and performance as a fully blooded drag car.
How Curtis Turner Roared Back After Being 'Banned for Life' by NASCAR in 1961
Curtis Turner was was banned for life, along with Tim Flock, by NASCAR chairman and founder Bill France Jr. in 1961 for attempting to organize a driver’s union. Turner had his ban lifted in 1965, not long after the deaths of Joe Weatherly and Fireball Roberts. Turner would eventually...
GM Outsold Toyota In 2022, Becomes Number 1 Automaker In The U.S. Again
GM just released sales numbers for Q4 of the 2022 calendar year, recording a 2.5-percent year-over-year sales increase to 2.27 million units sold. The figure edges out Toyota to once again make GM the top automaker in the U.S. Per The General’s recent Q4 2022 sales report, GM sold 2,274,088...
Kirkwood completes No. 12 Lexus lineup for Rolex 24
IndyCar racer Kyle Kirkwood will complete the driver lineup for Vasser Sullivan Racing’s GTD-class No. 12 Lexus RC F for the Rolex 24 At Daytona, joining Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson. “I’m super happy to be back with Vasser Sullivan for my third Rolex 24 At Daytona...
Dakar 2023: FPT Industrial lines up for the world’s toughest rally
FPT Industrial is taking part in the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally as co-sponsor and supplier of Cursor 13 engines, especially prepared for the IVECO Powerstar trucks of the two new teams, Boss Machinery Team De Rooy IVECO and Eurol Team De Rooy IVECO. The Dakar Rally is the world’s most challenging rally raid, to be held in Saudi Arabia for the fourth time from December 31, 2022, to January 15, 2023.
ThorSport Racing Returns To Ford And Brings Trailblazing Driver On
The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be kicking off on Friday, February 17th, 2023. The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be the first race of the NASCAR Truck Series and there will be some major changes on the grid. The biggest change for fans of the Blue Oval will be the partnership between ThorSport Racing and Ford Performance accompanied by the recent recipient of the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hailie Deegan.
