fox32chicago.com
Man carjacked at gunpoint by 4 men in West Town
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim parked a car in the 100 block of North Green Street around 10:05 a.m. when four men drove up. One of the offenders was armed and demanded the victim's belongings.
Boy, 15, critically shot outside South Side gas station: CPD
A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Chatham Tuesday night, police said. The teen was at a gas station at 79th and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
WGNtv.com
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in River North
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting two women, killing one, last year in River North. Jason McMahan, 36, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue. Police allege on April 30, 2022, two women were in a verbal altercation with McMahan...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police. The gunman...
1 Critically Hurt, 2 Others Injured After Shooting in Chicago Walmart Parking Lot
At least three people were injured after they were shot while loading groceries into a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart on Chicago’s Far South Side Wednesday night. According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred in the Pullman neighborhood at approximately 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty.
fox32chicago.com
Armed woman barricades herself, 10-year-old daughter in NW Side home
CHICAGO - SWAT officers were called to a home on Chicago's Northwest side Tuesday night for reports of a woman with a gun. Police say officers arrived at a home in the Avondale neighborhood in the 2300 block of West George Street around 7 p.m. and found that a 40-year-old woman armed with a gun had barricaded herself and her daughter.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with murder in July shooting in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man last July in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Jovan Sherrod, 40, is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man on July 1 in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to police. Sherrod, of...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities
GARY, Ind. - A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night. At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
5 men wanted for smash-and-grab at North Side retail store
CHICAGO - Five men broke into a retail store on Chicago's North Side early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials say the men entered a business in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 2:51 a.m. through a glass door. The offenders took a cash register and an unknown...
cwbchicago.com
For 3 burglaries and setting a stolen car on fire in the Loop, man gets a 3-year sentence
Chicago — A man who was accused of setting a stolen SUV on fire outside the Chicago Theatre while on bail for another stolen motor vehicle case has reached a very nice plea deal with prosecutors. In exchange for pleading guilty to three burglaries and an arson charge, Judge...
Human remains discovered in Far South Side forest preserve, county says
According to a spokesman for the Cook County Forest Preserve District, the human remains were found just west of the Bishop Ford expressway and south of 130th Street in Beaubien Woods.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy charged with carjacking couple with kids in the vehicle
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two armed carjackings last month in Chicago. The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested Monday after being identified as one of the suspects who allegedly carjacked a couple on Dec. 15 in Lawndale, Chicago police said. During...
fox32chicago.com
2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons
CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
fox32chicago.com
3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
cwbchicago.com
Graffiti artist who killed another tagger in 2012 shot at a security guard after a traffic crash in South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — A one-time graffiti artist convicted of killing another tagger in 2012 slammed his car into a semi-truck in the South Loop last week and then opened fire on a security guard who tried to assist him, prosecutors said. Kristopher Klimala, 30, and his passenger remain hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the crash.
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
Chicago police: Man, 73, struck in head with screwdriver in Lakeview robbery
A 73-year-old man was struck in the head with a screwdriver during a robbery inside a Lakeview apartment building last Thursday, Chicago police said.
Orland Park man sentenced to 2 years in 2017 Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
A pregnant Illinois mom was taking her three boys to bible camp when they were hit and killed in the 2017 crash.
Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
