fox32chicago.com

Man carjacked at gunpoint by 4 men in West Town

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim parked a car in the 100 block of North Green Street around 10:05 a.m. when four men drove up. One of the offenders was armed and demanded the victim's belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man arrested after woman shot, killed in River North

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting two women, killing one, last year in River North. Jason McMahan, 36, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue. Police allege on April 30, 2022, two women were in a verbal altercation with McMahan...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police. The gunman...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed woman barricades herself, 10-year-old daughter in NW Side home

CHICAGO - SWAT officers were called to a home on Chicago's Northwest side Tuesday night for reports of a woman with a gun. Police say officers arrived at a home in the Avondale neighborhood in the 2300 block of West George Street around 7 p.m. and found that a 40-year-old woman armed with a gun had barricaded herself and her daughter.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with murder in July shooting in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man last July in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Jovan Sherrod, 40, is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man on July 1 in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to police. Sherrod, of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 men wanted for smash-and-grab at North Side retail store

CHICAGO - Five men broke into a retail store on Chicago's North Side early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials say the men entered a business in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 2:51 a.m. through a glass door. The offenders took a cash register and an unknown...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old boy charged with carjacking couple with kids in the vehicle

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two armed carjackings last month in Chicago. The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested Monday after being identified as one of the suspects who allegedly carjacked a couple on Dec. 15 in Lawndale, Chicago police said. During...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons

CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Graffiti artist who killed another tagger in 2012 shot at a security guard after a traffic crash in South Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — A one-time graffiti artist convicted of killing another tagger in 2012 slammed his car into a semi-truck in the South Loop last week and then opened fire on a security guard who tried to assist him, prosecutors said. Kristopher Klimala, 30, and his passenger remain hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the crash.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

