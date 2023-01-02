FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prominent Dallas Family Embroiled In Bookkeeper’s $29 Million Embezzlement SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
2023 MLK Celebrations in DallasJack BeaversDallas, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
Related
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
This Stone Home in Frisco, TX Has a Stunning Wine Cellar
Award-winning Dallas bakery champions unique twisty doughnut
New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home
Seth Fowler: Predicting The 2023 Real Estate Market in Tarrant County And Beyond With Four Simple Words
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Wanna work at a new golf resort? 1,000 jobs are up for grabs in North Texas
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth contractor got his start by catching birds, building cages
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
New year, new job? North Texas cities named in Top 100 job markets for 2023
Meat Point Is a Kosher Steakhouse and More in North Dallas
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
Toast Twelfth Night With a Private Tour of This Swiss Avenue Historic District Legend
All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023
The Omni PGA Frisco resort is hiring for over 1,000 new positions. Here's what to know
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
CandysDirt
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.https://candysdirt.com
Comments / 0