Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
FRISCO, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Stone Home in Frisco, TX Has a Stunning Wine Cellar

Let’s be honest Frisco, Texas has some of the most high-end homes in the state of Texas including many of your favorite Dallas Cowboys like Ezekiel Elliott. While this home might not make you next door neighbors with one of your favorite athletes, you will be living in a home just as nice as some of them. Plus, it’s very possible that celebs and athletes are right down the street. This home in Frisco is incredible as it’s made of stone and has so many amenities to offer.
FRISCO, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Award-winning Dallas bakery champions unique twisty doughnut

Dallas has enjoyed a doughnut Renaissance in recent years, and now that Renaissance has a new twist. Namely: the cruller, a unique doughnut more commonly found in Canada, New England, and Midwest — but now in Dallas at Carte Blanche, the award-winning restaurant-bakery at 2114 Greenville Ave. The bakery, which operates out of the restaurant space Thursday-Sunday from 7 am-12 pm, has had doughnuts on the menu since it opened in mid-2021. That includes crullers, which are easy to spot, thanks to their grooved, ridged exterior, not unlike the churro, their Spanish cousin. The internet says that cruller — the "u" is...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth

We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home

Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
CELINA, TX
WFAA

Wanna work at a new golf resort? 1,000 jobs are up for grabs in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. According to the resort's public relations team, full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property opportunities are available with competitive benefits including: hotel, meal and recreation discounts, health & wellness insurance benefits, retirement planning & 401(k) match, personal & professional development programs, Omni Circle, student tuition reimbursements, sign-on bonuses for applicable opportunities and more.
FRISCO, TX
101.5 KNUE

This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Meat Point Is a Kosher Steakhouse and More in North Dallas

Yehuda Alali has been the owner and chef of Meat Point, a kosher restaurant in North Dallas with a Beit Yosef certificate to prove it, since 2014. The Israeli chef brought more than 15 years of experience to Meat Point, offering what he describes as Israeli-American fusion. Menu items include...
CandysDirt

Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past

On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER

A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
DALLAS, TX
Eater

All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023

Eater Dallas keeps track of the restaurants, bars, and everything in between that closes in the Metroplex here. Know of a place that should be added to this list? Send the details to dallas@eater.com. Nuri Grill: This spot surprised the city with news that it was closing at the end...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
