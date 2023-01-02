Read full article on original website
The Best Movies 2022: ‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Avatar’ and more
For a moment, let’s forget the struggles cinemas are facing — not many people want to schlep to see non-Marvel movies anymore, turns out — and let’s celebrate what was an energizing, unexpected and often freaking weird year for film. 2022 marked a comeback for many major directors. Baz Luhrmann ended a nine-year feature hiatus to direct a fantastic “Elvis” biopic, while James Cameron finally finished “Avatar: The Way of Water” after 13 years and constant delays. And Todd Field triumphed with “Tár” after the longest break of anybody — it was the first movie he directed since 2006’s “Little Children.”...
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Eric Eisenberg
2022 was a horrific, gross, weird, wonderful, sharp and fantastic year at the movies.
Collider
The 15 Best Netflix Original Movies Of 2022, Ranked
Netflix may be facing an uncertain future as it attempts to retain its subscribers while making sure that you’re not sharing your login information, but it's hard to discount what a successful year they had in 2022. Between returning favorites like The Crown, Stranger Things, Ozark, and Peaky Blinders alongside new hits like Wednesday and The Recruit, it’s easy to see why the service has been so valuable to fans. However, their film slate was just as strong, and this year provided some interesting developments on the future of Netflix’s franchises.
Collider
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Collider
'Empires of the Deep' Is the Multi-Million Dollar Movie You'll Never See
Unfinished films that fall victim to long production cycles and unachievable ambitions are sadly not all that unheard of in Hollywood – and Empires of the Deep, a big-budget action film dreamed up by Chinese real estate tycoon Jon Jiang unfortunately met this fate. It often takes more than...
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Daily Collegian
The worst movies of 2022
In honor of 2022 coming to a close, I thought it would be fitting to compile a list of some of the worst movies I watched this year. I know, commemorative year-end lists are typically a collection of the year’s best moments. However, in good conscience, I can’t bring myself to write such a list when most of the films I watched this year were downright horrendous. Therefore, in order to protect moviegoers everywhere, I’ve decided to curate a list of five films that one should avoid at all costs, in no specific order.
TechRadar
The best HBO Max family movies: the best films for all ages
Are you looking for the best HBO Max family movies? If you are, we've got a really handy guide for you. HBO Max is best known for its prestige drama, with iconic shows like House Of The Dragon, The Sopranos, Succession, and The White Lotus among its sizable TV contingent. However, it also has a meaty catalog of movies, with numerous family-friendly flicks to watch alongside your kids.
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
Movie Mania! IMDb’s Most Popular Films of 2022
“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, came out on top, beating several Marvel movies. Several blockbusters made the list, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
Collider
Michael Weatherly Teases 'NCIS' Return & Potential Tony and Ziva Reunion
NCIS alum Michael Weatherly has teased fans of the hit procedural drama that two fan-favorite characters may be reunited soon, as part of an “interesting year” ahead. Weatherly recently revealed on his Twitter account that a reunion between his character, Agent Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) may be part of the upcoming 2023 season. “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan wrote in response to a video Weatherly shared wishing everyone a happy new year. “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!” Weatherly replied, quoting the tweet. Weatherly last appeared in the Season 13 finale in 2016, where he discovered Ziva had died in an attack, leaving behind a daughter, Tali (portrayed by twins Emelia and Layla Golfieri). Whilst he left for Paris with Tali during his exit from the show, the fan theory that Ziva was still alive was later confirmed when she returned to the series in Season 17 after being on the run for several years.
Here's which films made it on the Oscars shortlist
The 95th Academy Awards are rapidly approaching in March 2023, and the competition already looks stacked. Shortlists for ten of the 23 Oscar categories were released on Wednesday, including music, documentary feature films and visual effects. The candidates will be scrutinized by judges until five nominees are chosen for the annual ceremony. The official picks will be announced on Jan 24. While some familiar and acclaimed names made the cut,...
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby in "Dirty Dancing 2" and the film will pay homage to the franchise's original star, Patrick Swayze.
KGET 17
These are the top 10 highest-grossing films: Where ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ranks on the list
The ultra-expensive Avatar sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” has continued to make a splash at the box office. Recent reports have indicated that the movie has surpassed the $1.4 billion mark at the global box office. However, Business Insider reported that the movie needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history to break even due to its high production costs.
