ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rcbizjournal.com

Warehouse Moratorium May Derail Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds; Resorts World Casino Opens In Newburgh Mall; Briefs

Pending Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds Could Be Disrupted By Town’s Temporary Moratorium On Warehouse Development. The prospective sale of the Orange County fairgrounds and speedway could be disrupted by a temporary moratorium on warehouse and distribution development in the Town of Walkill. The six-month stay on warehouse development,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill

State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
PLATTEKILL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy