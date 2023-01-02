Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Yonkers officials break ground on Trevor Park renovations
The park is also known for its views of the Hudson River and the Palisades.
Long Beach seeks new city manager after parting ways with current one
The city council announced last night that it has mutually agreed to part ways with city manager Donna Gayden.
rcbizjournal.com
Warehouse Moratorium May Derail Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds; Resorts World Casino Opens In Newburgh Mall; Briefs
Pending Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds Could Be Disrupted By Town’s Temporary Moratorium On Warehouse Development. The prospective sale of the Orange County fairgrounds and speedway could be disrupted by a temporary moratorium on warehouse and distribution development in the Town of Walkill. The six-month stay on warehouse development,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Walgreens’ plans to develop fulfillment center in Orange County may be scrapped
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Walgreens’ plans to create a micro-fulfillment center in a giant warehouse-distribution center on Union Avenue in the Town of Newburgh may not come to fruition. There is an issue with the state that is apparently holding up the deal and while details are unknown,...
Tractor-Trailer Crash Spills Rocks All Over Hudson Valley Road
A crash shut down shut down a busy road for hours, after police say a minivan collided with a tractor-trailer. Officials say the crash caused the trailer to tip over and spill its payload all over the road, blocking the roadway. According to Health NY, motor vehicle traffic crashes are...
Former tenant accused of starting fire that destroyed Beacon boarding house
A former tenant has been accused of starting a fire that destroyed a Beacon boarding house Tuesday Morning.
Multi-Vehicle Collision Topples Traffic Light At Busy Paramus Intersection
An SUV toppled a traffic light pole in a mid-afternoon multi-vehicle crash at a busy Paramus intersection. A young woman driving a Toyota that got the worst of it was OK after the collision involving another SUV and an NJ TRANSIT bus at Paramus Road and West Midland Avenue/Grove Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
News 12
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
An arrest Monday in Woodbury solved two separate cases involving a missing woman and a stolen car out of Ulster County. Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing. They say her passenger, Andrew Hunt, is facing charges for possessing a stolen gun and...
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
Favorite High Falls Restaurant Closes to Move to New Location
If you are a regular at the High Falls Cafe in High Falls then you already know that they have embarked on a new adventure. If you are a fair-weather fan of the cafe then you may not have heard the big news. On December 19th, the High Falls Cafe...
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
White Plains restaurant closes after 27 years
Graziella's Market location will remain open in West Harrison.
Gas tax holiday for New York state, Nassau County ends today
The tax break was originally put in place in June when prices skyrocketed over $5 a gallon.
New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery of Rockville Centre bank
According to police, the incident happened at Chase Bank on North Village around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Red Cross provides financial help to families affected by fire in Yonkers
The fire happened on Spruce Street.
Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill
State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million
News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly.
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
