WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The school bus driver involved in a crash that sent six children to the hospital in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to West Virginia State Police. WVSP says that 43-year-old Walter Collie, of Genoa, was arrested on Jan. 3 for DUI with […]

WAYNE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO