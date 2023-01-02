Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Why Don't Parents Want Critical Race Theory?Elizabeth FequiereColumbus, OH
Football: Hicks says he’s ‘100 percent,’ reflects on Peach Bowl experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
Man accused of West Virginia murder deemed competent to stand trial
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The trial for a man accused of murder in Kanawha County will continue. According to Judge Ken Ballard’s office, a competency hearing was held Tuesday for Terry Kirby, and he was found competent. Terry Kirby was arrested and charged with murder after an incident at a home in Campbell’s Creek in Sept. […]
Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia fatally struck a child with his patrol car, police said. The girl was struck Friday night by a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy who was driving near an intersection in the east end of Huntington, city Police Chief Karl Colder said in a statement. Colder […]
Bodies recovered after West Virginia police confrontation led to drowning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The bodies of two men from Duck, West Virginia, who jumped into the Elk River after a confrontation with an officer were recovered on Saturday, according to West Virginia State Police. The confrontation took place around 4 p.m. on Friday when Police Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw the two men walking […]
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
wymt.com
Ohio escapee officials consider ‘dangerous’ caught in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man being held on several felony charges who escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus was arrested near Chapmanville, West Virginia on Sunday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol Officials say Jacob Davidson was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Police say Davidson escaped from...
cleveland19.com
Mansfield police issue arrest warrant for man wanted for killing teenager
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police have issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager. Police said Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, shot and killed a 16-year-old boy inside a stairwell at the Quality Inn on N. Trimble Road Tuesday morning. Officers...
New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief
For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
100 grams of fentanyl found in West Virginia traffic stop, 2 arrested
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Kanawha County. According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, an officer with the St. Albans Police Department said he ran a registration check on a vehicle in the area of B Street and McCorkle Avenue around […]
Huntington, West Virginia, crash lands vehicle in creek, 2 injured
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Huntington that ended with a car in a creek. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle happened around 4:10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, near the intersection of 12th Street and Enslow Boulevard close to the tennis courts at Ritter […]
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
West Virginia State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Marmet area in January. According to WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on WV Rt. 94 just west of the I-77 exit to Marmet. Troopers say the checkpoint is being […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver crashes into the Scioto River
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
WVSP: West Virginia school bus driver was under the influence of drugs during crash that sent 6 students to hospital
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The school bus driver involved in a crash that sent six children to the hospital in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to West Virginia State Police. WVSP says that 43-year-old Walter Collie, of Genoa, was arrested on Jan. 3 for DUI with […]
WSAZ
Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been four days since a 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car. West Virginia State Police say Laney Hudson was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Since Hudson’s death, friends and family...
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behavioral health emergency leads to standoff with law enforcement
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported barricade situation, Tuesday morning. It all started around 9:30 a.m. in the 21000 block of Stonerock Road. According to dispatchers, an individual suffering from a behavioral health emergency was threatening to harm himself with a...
Body of woman found in Ohio River identified
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton PD says that foul play is […]
