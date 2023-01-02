ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

whbc.com

Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio

Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Legalization of sports betting raises concerns about gambling addiction

On January 1st, Sports Betting was made legal in Ohio. That’s created a lot of excitement among many sports fans and casinos and businesses offering the betting. But it also has some concerned about the risks of problem gambling and addiction. William Roberts is the Senior manager of Addiction...
OHIO STATE
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting

CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms

You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
HAMILTON, OH
proclaimerscv.com

Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough

Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
OHIO STATE

