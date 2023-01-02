Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio
Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
wyso.org
Sports betting is now legal in Ohio. Experts worry about a rise in gambling addiction
On Jan. 1, Ohio became one of the latest states to legalize sports betting. More than three fifths of the country has made this move in recent years. These states have seen a massive increase in problem gambling, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio Associate Director Mike Buzzelli said. "We anticipate...
Ohio RV Supershow back at I-X Center
The show will have hundreds of RVs including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes.
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers with $785 million jackpot for January 3, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $785 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
Local businesses betting on boost from legal sports gambling
Now that sports gambling is legal in Ohio, local businesses are betting on a business boost — especially with the Bengals already secured for a playoff game this season.
wyso.org
Legalization of sports betting raises concerns about gambling addiction
On January 1st, Sports Betting was made legal in Ohio. That’s created a lot of excitement among many sports fans and casinos and businesses offering the betting. But it also has some concerned about the risks of problem gambling and addiction. William Roberts is the Senior manager of Addiction...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Gov. Mike DeWine warns gambling companies following Ohio sports betting launch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s taken a personal interest in enforcing state regulations for advertising by gambling companies, in his first comments on the subject since the launch of legal sports betting in the state on Sunday. DeWine told reporters on Tuesday that he’s shared...
“Most Haunted Road In Ohio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass Alone Or At Night
Ohio is known for its haunted houses, cemeteries, and other spooky locations, but did you know that the Buckeye State is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country? Here are five of the most infamous haunted roads in Ohio:
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting
CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
Breakdown: Can someone live on Ohio’s new minimum wage?
Here is a breakdown of the average monthly costs for a an Ohio resident.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms
You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
Ohio’s top high school boys basketball players: Meet the state’s best post players for the 2022-23 season
Who are the top post players in Ohio high school boys basketball this season?
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023; jackpot $785 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mega Millions selected winning numbers in its Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, drawing for a jackpot estimated at $785 million. The numbers are 25-29-33-41-44 Mega Ball 18 Megaplier 4x. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $291 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing and the Classic Lotto...
Why gas prices jumped, where to find lowest in NE Ohio
The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Householder redux in the Ohio Statehouse? Jim Jordan as U.S. House Speaker? Welcome to 2023 Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hours before the vote for Ohio House Speaker, while drama also played out in the U.S. Congress in Washington, Ohio Democrats banded with Republicans to pick Rep. Jason Stephens as their leader. We’re talking about the speaker drama on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor...
proclaimerscv.com
Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough
Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
