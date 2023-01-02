ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Heelan girls basketball voted SBLive Iowa Team of the Week (Dec. 19-25)

By Nate Olson
 2 days ago

The Sioux City Heelan girls basketball team took SBLive Iowa Team of the Week honors for Dec. 19-25. Heelan tallied 1,305 votes (54.08%). The Dunkerton boys basketball team was second with 1,062 votes (44.01%).

The Crusaders won five in a row since dropping their first two games but host Unity Christian just after the holiday break.

