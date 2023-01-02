Read full article on original website
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
Transparency or toxic partisanship? Nebraska Legislature weighs secret ballots
LINCOLN, Neb. — As lawmakers gear up for their first day it could bring a showdown over how they elect their leaders. Depending on your view it's a move for greater transparency or a threat to the foundation of the unicameral. The issue is driven by a new political...
After voters approve it, Maryland takes steps to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — In the November election, Maryland voters made it clear they support legalizing recreational marijuana. The arrival of the new year means parts of the new law are in effect. Delegate David Moon, who sponsored the legislation, says that’s good news for those who’ve had marijuana-related convictions.
Openly transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday, first in US
MISSOURI (KRCG) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not stop the execution of transgender inmate Amber McLaughlin. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," said Parson in a press release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
