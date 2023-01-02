The iconic rock band The Foo Fighters has announced their future plans following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last March at the age of 50 years old. According to an Instagram post put out by the band, they have decided to continue performing in the wake of the loss of their famed drummer, while also paying tribute to Hawkins, saying that “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

1 DAY AGO