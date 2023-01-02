Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Who Will Replace Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters Unveils Future Without Original Drummer
Foo Fighters formally announced it would continue as a band even after Taylor Hawkins' passing. Foo Fighters lost its drummer when Hawkins passed away in March. The musician died at the age of 50 while the band was preparing ahead of its Colombia tour. On its social media accounts, Foo...
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider thinks Ronnie James Dio and Robert Plant are great singers but not real "performers"
Dee Snider thinks there's a difference between "singers" and "frontmen", believes Robert Plant and Dio lacked stage presence, unlike real "performers" such as Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger
Why Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Regrets Meeting John Lennon
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters regrets his behavior during his one and only meeting with John Lennon.
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Micky Dolenz Once Remade 1 Monkees Song With Eastern Instruments
Micky Dolenz once covered one of The Monkees' songs so it sounded more like Eastern music with the help of Mike Nesmith's son.
Foo Fighters close out a "difficult, tragic" 2022 promising to see fans "soon", admitting "without Taylor we’re going to be a different band"
Foo Fighters look ahead to life after drummer Taylor Hawkins' passing: "when we see you again - and we will soon - he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night”
Iconic Rock Band Announces Future Plans Following Member's Death
The iconic rock band The Foo Fighters has announced their future plans following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last March at the age of 50 years old. According to an Instagram post put out by the band, they have decided to continue performing in the wake of the loss of their famed drummer, while also paying tribute to Hawkins, saying that “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dead at 67
Fred White, a drummer for classic '70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67. Verdine White wrote on Instagram on Sunday, "Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and...
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
K.K. Downing Almost Didn’t Go to Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction
Guitarist K.K. Downing originally planned to refuse to take part in Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their three-song set last month marked the first time Downing shared the stage with his ex-bandmates since their angry split in 2011 – and it was also the first time he met his replacement, Richie Faulkner.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sharon Osbourne reveals daughter Kelly has welcomed her first child
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne has quietly welcomed a baby, her first, with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Osbourne and the Slipknot DJ are new parents to a baby boy named Sidney, her mom announced during an appearance on Britain's "The Talk" on Tuesday. "So great, so great....
Iron Maiden Honored With New Postage Stamp Set
Iron Maiden has been honored with their own set of British postage stamps. The new set is made up of 12 total stamps. Eight feature live performance shots from throughout the band’s career, while the other four display the metal group’s famous mascot, Eddie, as depicted on some of the group's classic albums (Iron Maiden, Senjutsu) and songs ("The Trooper," "Aces High").
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Paul McCartney Needed Help From Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on a Disaster of a Macca Album
Paul McCartney leaned on David Gilmour on the only hit song a from what might be the biggest disaster of Macca’s solo career.
Heavy metal band Iron Maiden celebrated in new set of stamps created by Royal Mail
The eight stamps feature Iron Maiden performances and all current members of the band, including frontman Bruce Dickinson, who is also a qualified pilot.
NME
Sharon Osbourne says she passed out for 20 minutes in recent medical emergency
Sharon Osbourne has gone into more detail about the medical emergency she suffered last month. The TV personality and wife of Ozzy Osbourne had “fallen ill” last month while filming a new instalment in the paranormal investigation series she stars in alongside her son Jack, The Osbournes: Night Of Terror. She was taken to hospital and was released two days later.
