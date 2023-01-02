ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

lois clark
5d ago

The replica gun evidently looked like a real gun.🤔Therefore, when the police stopped him if he had decided to point the gun in the direction of the officers it could have ended differently.🚔 Also, if he had chosen to pull the gun out on someone who instead of reporting it to the police had decided to respond with their gun it also could have ended differently. God was really watching out for everyone.✝️🌹I'd heard that to keep toy guns from being mistaken for real guns they had to be a different color or orange.🟠 Somehow that didn't happen here.🤔

WUSA9

Suitland man arrested for deadly shooting of DC teen in 2019

WASHINGTON — After an over two-year investigation, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in the deadly Southeast D.C. shooting of a 16-year-old. On Sept. 10, 2019, around 12:12 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the area of 24th Place Southeast, off of Irving Street Southeast, just...
SUITLAND, MD
WJLA

Gainesville man arrested for raping child, police say

GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — A man from Gainesville, Virginia, was charged with raping an child he met on social media, Prince William County police said. Deonti James Solano, 22, was arrested at his home in the 8500 block of Foal Court, according to police. Officers responded to reports of...
GAINESVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Northeast DC identified

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for answers after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, just before 4 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a juvenile boy was found shot and suffering from injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

MPD: Man shot and killed in SE DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station. Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child

HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
HERNDON, VA
NBC Washington

Loved Ones Seek Answers After Road Crew Worker's Hit-and-Run Death

The loved ones of a man killed in a hit-and-run along a Virginia highway last month is desperate for answers. Jonathan Franzell, a 32-year-old member of a road construction crew, was trying to help after a crash on Interstate 66 when a car hit him and kept going, Virginia State Police says.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Police: 12-year-old brings gun to school on Fort Meade Army Base

FORT MEADE, Md. — A 12-year-old who was found with a gun at his middle school will not face any criminal charges, due to a recent Maryland law change. Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Thursday that a School Resource Officer (SRO) at MacArthur Middle School, at Fort Meade Army Base, was notified of a student who had a handgun on campus. The SRO also found a loaded magazine and loose ammunition in the student's bag.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges

A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
CULPEPER, VA
fox5dc.com

5 shot, 1 dead inside Dumfries home: police

DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities say five people were shot and one was killed inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. Prince William County Police say one person was pronounced dead at...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford juvenile faces grand larceny charges

A theft of a vehicle and juvenile joyride is short lived due to the hard work of Stafford County’s finest. On January 3rd, at approximately 7:05 p.m. Deputy J.C. Thomas responded to #1 Laundromat located at 418 Garrisonville Road for a report of a larceny. The victim advised she drove to the business and entered it. When she did, a male quickly jumped into the driver’s seat of the still running vehicle and began to take off. Little did he know; the victim’s teenage sister was still in the vehicle. While the vehicle was still in motion, the suspect forced the passenger out of the vehicle before taking off onto Garrisonville Road.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
