According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for endoscopic closure systems had a value of USD 632.0 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the following five years. Between 2022 and 2030, the market for endoscopic closure systems is expected to experience revenue growth because to the rising need for endoscopy to diagnose and cure specific diseases. The use of tiny tubes, cameras, and surgical tools through one or more small incisions constitutes the minimally invasive surgery known as an endoscopy. Less pain, a shorter or no hospital stay, and fewer problems with pre- and post-operative care are the main advantages of endoscopic procedures. As a result, these procedures are more successful, less expensive, and safer than open surgeries.

22 HOURS AGO