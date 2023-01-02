Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Sustainable Procurement is at a Tipping Point
The tipping point for sustainable procurement may be here: 51% of global businesses surveyed by Stanford Business School have a sustainable procurement policy in place. Sustainable procurement—the process of making purchases that meet an organization’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals in addition to financial requirements—is growing globally. An MIT survey found that COVID-19 has not deterred sustainable procurement from spreading: 82% of firms surveyed exhibited the same level or greater commitment to sustainable supply chains during the pandemic as they had before. Firms in Africa and Asia led the charge to step up commitment, with 53% and 44% of firms in the respective geographies responding that they had increased their dedication to supply chain sustainability after COVID-19. Though sustainable procurement looks different in every organization, many companies are engaging in supply chain mapping, supplier benchmarking, and sustainable procurement plan development to drive progress.
PV Tech
‘The fork in the road is upon us’: world must act immediately to meet net zero 2050, with solar and wind set to dominate, BNEF says
As of today, less than 10% of the necessary solar and wind power needed for a 2050 global net zero scenario exists, whilst global electricity generation will need to more than triple to 80,000TWh, according to the 2022 BloombergNEF (BNEF) New Energy Outlook. The report outlined two scenarios: a Net...
foodlogistics.com
4 Agro-Informatics Trends Transforming the Food Industry in 2023
Driving the food industry forward from the ground up, the agricultural industry looks much different today than it did hundreds of years ago. Mechanization changed agriculture’s reliance on human labor and horsepower. The Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding, allowing more grain to be produced per acre, helping to feed the growing population and enabling food producers to create new products. Over the past few years, this change has continued, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, driven by consumer demands and changing production policies to support this. A large part of this is driven in the agricultural industry, where sustainability improvements are fed throughout the production chain.
China claims ‘revolutionary breakthrough’ in cooling power plants
China claims the "world's first" power plant equipped with a "natural direct cooling" (NDC) system is now connected to the grid in the Shaanxi Province of the country. This marks a "breakthrough" in power plant cooling technology for China, according to a report published by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Friday.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Manufacturing Technology Trends to Watch for in 2023 and Beyond
Over the last year, the manufacturing industry has faced significant disruption. Inflation and recession fears, continued economic instability and a tight labor market, not to mention global conflict and political instability, have all left manufacturers with no shortage of challenges to overcome. As in any new year, the manufacturing industry will largely look to technology to meet these challenges.
Chubb Announces Global Climate Business Unit to Help Combat and Manage Climate Change
A company-wide effort to "support progress towards resiliency and net zero" – Chubb Chairman. /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb (NYSE: CB) announced today the launch of a new global climate business unit, drawing on the company's extensive technical capabilities in underwriting and risk engineering and bringing together Chubb units engaged in traditional, alternative and renewable energy, climate tech, agribusiness and risk engineering services. The new business unit will provide a full spectrum of insurance products and services to businesses engaged in developing or employing new technologies and processes that help reduce the dependence on carbon. It will also provide risk management and resiliency services to help those managing the impact of climate change. Together these businesses already generated more than.
Medagadget.com
With 6.9% CAGR, Endoscopic Closure Systems Market to Hit USD 1,129.53 Million by 2030 | High demand from developing nations
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for endoscopic closure systems had a value of USD 632.0 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the following five years. Between 2022 and 2030, the market for endoscopic closure systems is expected to experience revenue growth because to the rising need for endoscopy to diagnose and cure specific diseases. The use of tiny tubes, cameras, and surgical tools through one or more small incisions constitutes the minimally invasive surgery known as an endoscopy. Less pain, a shorter or no hospital stay, and fewer problems with pre- and post-operative care are the main advantages of endoscopic procedures. As a result, these procedures are more successful, less expensive, and safer than open surgeries.
Ouster and Cyngn Sign Strategic Agreement to Deliver Digital Lidar-Powered Autonomy Technology to Industrial Vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The agreement will add Ouster’s new REV7 digital lidar sensors to the Cyngn DriveMod platform that delivers autonomous solutions for both existing and new material handling vehicles in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005183/en/ Cyngn’s DriveMod-enabled Columbia Stockchaser cargo vehicle outfit with an Ouster REV7 sensor. (Photo: Business Wire)
gcaptain.com
Collaboration is key for a more equitable, sustainable shipping industry
More than a watchword, the term ‘collaboration’ ran throughout the recent WISTA International AGM in Geneva, highlighting the fact that only by working together can we hope to bring about the real change our industry needs. Clearly, any change which involves multiple stakeholders demands movement and compromise on...
Autoblog
2023 will be critical for Lucid — as it tackles production constraints and a sinking stock price
Amid industry-wide challenges including supply chain constraints, production ramp-up troubles, and a cash crisis, the many electric vehicle startups that went public in massive deals over the past few years had a troubling 2022. Lucid was no exception. The EV maker still remains one of a few promising startups making...
PV Tech
SolarEdge acquires UK IoT company Hark Systems
Israel-headquartered smart energy technology company SolarEdge has acquired the entire share capital of UK-based Hark Systems, an energy analytics and internet of things (IoT) company. SolarEdge said that the acquisition will enable it to offer its corporate and industrial (C&I) customers increased capacity to manage their energy assets. Hark offers...
US News and World Report
More U.S. Consumers Want EVs but Prices Are a Concern - Deloitte Survey
(Reuters) - More U.S. consumers want to buy an electric vehicle (EV) but are concerned about rising prices, while fewer aimed to purchase gasoline-powered vehicles, a survey by consulting firm Deloitte showed on Wednesday. Nearly 7 in 10 prospective EV buyers in the United States expect to pay less than...
Success Story: Sportswear Supplier Leverages Benchmarking to Boost Factory Production 10%
Success Story is a Sourcing Journal feature highlighting innovative solutions across all areas of the supply chain. With a client list including companies like Walmart, Kohl’s, Abercrombie & Fitch and Levi’s, time is money for Vietnamese leisurewear and sportswear manufacturer Son Ha Garment Joint Stock Company. As such, benchmarking factory productivity at the firm must be an exact science. In the months after implementing Coats Digital’s cost optimization solution GSDCost, Son Ha Garment has realized a 10 percent improvement in its core Standard Minute Values productivity benchmark. But this progress is just the tip of the iceberg. The apparel supplier says it is...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply Chain Network Promotes From Within, Names New Associate Editor
Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive named Emry Lloyd as Associate Editor, responsible for writing, editing, overseeing social media, managing the websites and more. Emry graduated with Honors from Rutgers University in 2021, and since then, has worked as a senior editing coordinator at Wolters Kluwer, where she...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel Investing Millions in New National research institute in energy storage
Bar-Ilan University and the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology have won a call published by the Ministry of Energy for the establishment of a national research institute in the field of energy storage. The aim of the institute is to encourage Israel’s energy sector to take a leap forward in response to national strategic challenges, with an eye toward global applications, as well as to train cadres of future experts in the field and facilitate the transfer of innovative technologies from the academic environment to industry.
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023
• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
Brazil's Petrobras to play leading role on refinery expansion -new energy minister
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's new mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) would play a leading role in expanding the refining sector, and stressed the importance of developing renewable resources.
Medagadget.com
Medical Waste Management Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2030
Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Medical Waste Management market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. The market size, revenue growth rate, industry data, revenue splits by regional markets, gross margins, manufacturing costs, and product portfolios are all covered in reports about the worldwide medical waste management market. The most significant drivers, opportunities, trends, challenges, supply and demand ratios, production and consumption patterns, stringent regulatory frameworks, and a wide range of micro- and macro-economic aspects are also highlighted in the research. The authors of the paper have offered industry forecasts for the medical waste management sector as well as qualitative and quantitative analyses. Medical waste management is the collection and management of many kinds of medical waste generated during medical or diagnostic procedures. For hospitals, clinics, laboratories, or diagnostic facilities, waste management is crucial. These wastes can be hazardous or non-hazardous, pathogenic or non-pathogenic.
aiexpress.io
InVision joins G-Cloud to bring workforce management to public sector contact centres
InVision Software program’s cloud-based injixo workforce administration (WFM) answer has been accepted onto the G-Cloud 13 framework. Accelerating its adoption by UK public sector organisations, comparable to native authorities, injixo is now obtainable through the G-Cloud Digital Market. To ship efficient, environment friendly service to prospects and meet service...
Ongoing supply chain woes threaten economic recovery
The ongoing supply chain issues facing equipment manufacturers in America is a crisis that the 118th Congress cannot ignore. COVID-19 has disrupted the global economy in ways not seen since WWII, and unlike the global economic resurgence seen after the war, our modern economy has yet to fully recover. A recent Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)…
