Trion, GA

wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Home Receives Fire Damage and Fairmont Home is Destroyed by Fire

12/30/2022 – At approximately 3:38 p.m., Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 53 Rock Fence Circle S.E., Cartersville, to a report of a residential structure fire. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a single family home with heavy fire showing. Once crews were able to extinguish the fire, a fire investigator was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. There were no injuries. The home received major damage.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WTVC

Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga saw increase in house fires in 2022, here's why

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family of eight is now looking for a place to live after a fire destroyed their home. It's becoming a more common issue in the area with the Chattanooga Fire Department reporting 7% more fires in 2022 than the year before. Wednesday we looked into...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wrganews.com

Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Mailboxes at post office in Ooltewah vandalized Tuesday

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after 5 mailboxes and a vehicle were vandalized at a U.S. Post Office in Ooltewah, police say. A post on the Collegedale Police Facebook page on Tuesday says "A vandalism report was filed at the Ooltewah Post Office after several mailboxes were found to have been vandalized over the weekend. A post office vehicle was also found to have been damaged."
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Son Saves Mother From Sale Creek House Fire

SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man in Sale Creek drove home after church today to find his mother’s house was on fire. Hamilton County Emergency Management say that the son called in the fire shortly before 12:30 this afternoon on Gothard Street. The son went into the burning house...
SALE CREEK, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire

Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
SALE CREEK, TN
allongeorgia.com

Walker County to host Dumpster Day

Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

NWS: Polk County under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. as storms begin to arrive

Much of Georgia is under a tornado watch through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours just as youth are getting home from their first day back from the holiday break, and parents are getting back on the roads for the commute home. Polk County joins surrounding counties including Floyd, Haralson, Bartow, Gordon, Chattooga, […] The post NWS: Polk County under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. as storms begin to arrive appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA

