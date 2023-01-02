Read full article on original website
WTVC
Crawl space fire causes $100K damage to Signal Mountain home early Wednesday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — A homeowner's smoke detector got him safely out of his smoke-filled home on Signal Mountain early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. at the home on the 4800 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County's Office of Emergency Management.
wbhfradio.org
A Cartersville Home Receives Fire Damage and Fairmont Home is Destroyed by Fire
12/30/2022 – At approximately 3:38 p.m., Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 53 Rock Fence Circle S.E., Cartersville, to a report of a residential structure fire. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a single family home with heavy fire showing. Once crews were able to extinguish the fire, a fire investigator was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. There were no injuries. The home received major damage.
WTVC
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
WTVC
Chattanooga saw increase in house fires in 2022, here's why
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family of eight is now looking for a place to live after a fire destroyed their home. It's becoming a more common issue in the area with the Chattanooga Fire Department reporting 7% more fires in 2022 than the year before. Wednesday we looked into...
WTVC
Vehicle hit by train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A vehicle was hit by a train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Around 1p.m. HCSO says a female driver of a 1994 Dodge pickup drove off the roadway in the 16100 block of Coulterville Road at the railroad crossing:
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County backyard buried under water after storm
Overnight rainfall flooded several streets in Cherokee County. One family's entire backyard was swallowed by flooding waters.
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
wrganews.com
Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
WTVC
Mailboxes at post office in Ooltewah vandalized Tuesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after 5 mailboxes and a vehicle were vandalized at a U.S. Post Office in Ooltewah, police say. A post on the Collegedale Police Facebook page on Tuesday says "A vandalism report was filed at the Ooltewah Post Office after several mailboxes were found to have been vandalized over the weekend. A post office vehicle was also found to have been damaged."
WDEF
Son Saves Mother From Sale Creek House Fire
SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man in Sale Creek drove home after church today to find his mother’s house was on fire. Hamilton County Emergency Management say that the son called in the fire shortly before 12:30 this afternoon on Gothard Street. The son went into the burning house...
WTVC
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
WTVCFOX
Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire
Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
WTVC
Robbery suspect, 3 others detained in standoff on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, CPD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A juvenile Robbery suspect and 3 others were detained in a standoff at a home on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says they responded to the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard where they heard multiple shots fired:. Police were able to detain three...
allongeorgia.com
Walker County to host Dumpster Day
Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WTVC
Left in the dark: Hixson man says TVA's rolling blackouts hurt his wallet
HIXSON, Tenn. — Hixson resident Jim Watson took a hit to his wallet after he says he was left in the dark during the TVA’s winter storm rolling blackout. "If I know what's going on, I can deal with it. If I don't know what's going on. You're gonna end up costing me money," says Watson.
Missing 28-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in west Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cedartown, according to Georgia State Patrol. Troopers say on Sunday, Dec. 26, the man was walking southbound on the east shoulder of Ga. 1 going towards Cedartown. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
GA mother left toddler in car alone on Christmas while she played coin slots, again, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Couple says Mattress Firm delivery crew destroyed son’s $4,000 chair lift
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Most consumers don’t think about liability when they purchase new furniture, an appliance, or a bed. If the delivery crew damages a new mattress, you request a new one. But what if the delivery crew damages an expensive item in your home?. Since...
NWS: Polk County under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. as storms begin to arrive
Much of Georgia is under a tornado watch through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours just as youth are getting home from their first day back from the holiday break, and parents are getting back on the roads for the commute home. Polk County joins surrounding counties including Floyd, Haralson, Bartow, Gordon, Chattooga, […] The post NWS: Polk County under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. as storms begin to arrive appeared first on Polk Today.
