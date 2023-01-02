ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 kids among 6 people die in Kashmir village attack

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgQaO_0k0sZvYA00

SRINAGAR, India — (AP) — Two children were killed and five other civilians wounded in a blast in a village in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, a day after assailants sprayed bullets toward a row of homes, leaving at least four dead, police said.

The blast occurred near one of the houses targeted overnight in Dhangri village in southern Rajouri district. A 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died in the blast. The injured were being treated at a hospital.

On Sunday night, two gunmen indiscriminately opened fire at three houses in Dhangri, top police officer Mukesh Singh told reporters. He said four civilians were killed and five others were wounded.

Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for carrying out the two attacks at Dhangri, which is close to the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the disputed region between India and Pakistan.

It was unclear whether the explosive was left behind by the attackers.

Authorities rushed police and soldiers to the area and were searching for the attackers.

Dhangri is a Hindu-majority village and all the victims were Hindus.

Hundreds of people assembled in Dhangri to protest the killings, chanting slogans denouncing the attackers. They kept the bodies of the victims in a line in the main square and refused to cremate them while demanding that New Delhi's top administrator in the region, Manoj Sinha, visit the village.

Nearly three dozen people in the southern city of Jammu also protested the killings that Sinha condemned as a “cowardly terror attack.”

“I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,” he said.

Later Monday, Sinha visited the village and met victims' families.

India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents, officials said Thursday. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children...
hubpages.com

The Shocking Massacre of the Nepalese Royal Family

Could an ancient curse come true? Or did the murders have an earthlier, logical explanation? Who killed the King of Nepal?. Those questions have tormented the people of Nepal for more than 20 years after the murder of their King. In Nepal, the King isn't just a king. He is considered the reincarnation of the Hindu God, Krishna, and is revered throughout the land. He is supposed to be the representation of Lord Krishna on earth. And who dares to murder a god and his family?
The Independent

Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities

The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
TheDailyBeast

Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare

When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
The Guardian

Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022

Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
BBC

Somalia car bombs: Family of nine killed in Hiraan attack

A family of nine have died in a double car bombing in central Hiraan province, Somalia, an eyewitness has told the BBC. A further 26 people were also killed, the local deputy policy commissioner told the Reuters news agency. The al-Qaeda linked group al-Shabab has said it was behind the...
The Independent

Indian opposition member Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police for third time in a month

Indian opposition member Saket Gokhale has been arrested by the police in the western state of Gujarat for the third time this month, a move that is being described by critics as a crackdown on dissent by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.Mr Gokhale is a national spokesperson for opposition Trinamool Congress Party that is in power in eastern West Bengal state-led by India’s only woman chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is a vocal opponent of prime minister Narendra Modi and his party.According to police officials, Mr Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad cyber crime branch in connection...
The Associated Press

Pakistan: 1 soldier, 4 militants killed in army operation

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An army operation in Pakistan’s northwest targeting militants triggered a firefight that left a soldier and four fighters dead, the army’s media wing said Sunday. The development comes weeks after Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism center in the northwest, snatching...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
141K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy