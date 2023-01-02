Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum secured $1.4 billion in settlements in 2022
(The Center Square) – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum reported a record-breaking $1.4 billion in legal settlements for the state. The settlements came from pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, drug distribution companies, a consulting firm and an agricultural chemical and biotechnology corporation. Oregon is part of eight multi-state agreements seeking to hold manufactures, distributors, sellers and promoters of opioids accountable for addiction, and have them foot the bill for recovery programs. “These...
KOMO News
Washington listed as best state to retire in, research shows
WASHINGTON — Out of all 50 states, Washington has been listed as the best state to retire in, according to research by Global Residence Index. “Retirement is a crucial stage of someone's life and choosing a place that is happy, healthy and safe is imperative," said a spokesperson for Global Residence Index.
Grubhub Reaches $3.5 Million Settlement After Being Accused Of Charging ‘Hidden’ Fees
Grubhub is not entering the new year on a good note. Emma Roth of The Verge has reported that the food delivery company has reached a $3.5 million settlement with Attorney General Karl Racine and the District of Columbia. The hefty settlement is broken down into two parts. The tech company must pay $800,000 to the District of Columbia a civil penalty. An additional $2.7 million will be distributed to “affected customers.”
coloradopolitics.com
Feds, states move to ban TikTok on government devices — but not Colorado
The federal government and more than a dozen states are taking a hard look at TikTok amid growing concerns the ownership structure of parent company ByteDance could leave Americans' personal data vulnerable to the Chinese government. The concerns over TikTok, which was banned by the Trump administration in 2020 from...
Chick-fil-A Caught Violating Child Labor Laws
A Chick-fil-A franchise in North Carolina was fined thousands of dollars for multiple child labor violations.
Outgoing Oregon governor commutes all 17 of the state's death sentences
With less than a month left in office, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she is using her clemency powers to commute the death sentences to life in prison.
Ducey appoints 6 judges to appeals court; abortions legal up to 15 weeks; Barbara Walters dies
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, in his final days in office, appoints 6 judges to fill the expanded Arizona Court of Appeals. Abortions legal: Arizona appeals court judges on Friday ruled that abortions performed...
Agriculture Online
Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling
A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
First openly transgender woman executed in Missouri
A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.Jan. 4, 2023.
Federal court invalidates 50-year license for Maryland’s Conowingo Dam, a win for environmental groups
Environmental groups won a victory Tuesday in their fight for more pollution controls on Maryland’s Conowingo Dam when a federal court invalidated the dam’s 50-year license. By voiding the license, issued last year by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals is sending it back to the agency for further review. Local environmental groups, ...
Florida’s Stop WOKE Act in limbo amid federal court battle
Florida's Stop WOKE Act is still facing a contest in federal court. For now, state officials are fighting to have the law in effect while it goes through the process, but its opponents want to keep the law paused.
athleticbusiness.com
Federal Court Upholds Connecticut Trans Athlete Policy, Confirms Rejection of Cis Girls' Lawsuit
A federal appeals court has upheld a previous court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit that challenged a policy allowing transgender students to compete in girls' high school sports in Connecticut. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed the decision to toss the high-profile Soule v. Connecticut Association of...
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
Formerly one of the worst, Utah's occupational licensing laws among nation's most affordable
(The Center Square) – Recent statewide reform efforts have made Utah the most improved state in the nation for burdensome occupational licensing practices, a recent study shows. The Institute of Justice released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an...
SCOTUS Orders Feds to Enforce Harsh Pandemic Immigration Rules, as Gorsuch Dissents That Justices Aren’t ‘Policymakers of Last Resort’
The Supreme Court ordered the federal government to continue enforcing severe immigration restrictions put in place during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspiring strange bedfellows on the bench between Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a joint dissent, the pair argued that the court’s conservative 5-4 majority...
Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution
A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
Washington Examiner
North Carolina lawmakers want Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok on public devices
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers are joining their counterparts in Congress and legislatures across the country in efforts to ban TikTok on public devices over concerns about the company's ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Reps. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, penned a joint letter...
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic Access
Federal prosecutors in New York have accused two Tennessee women of illegally restricting access to abortion clinics over a period of years in a number of states. International Women's Day Strike.Photo byMolly Adams From Flickr.
FTC looking for public input on potential Funeral Rule changes
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is extending the public comment period regarding changes to the Funeral Rule.
Report: Illinois is the #2 state people moved away from in 2022
According to United Van Lines' 46th Annual National Movers Study, Illinois was the second state on the list of places that people were moving out of in 2022.
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0