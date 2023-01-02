Grubhub is not entering the new year on a good note. Emma Roth of The Verge has reported that the food delivery company has reached a $3.5 million settlement with Attorney General Karl Racine and the District of Columbia. The hefty settlement is broken down into two parts. The tech company must pay $800,000 to the District of Columbia a civil penalty. An additional $2.7 million will be distributed to “affected customers.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO