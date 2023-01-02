ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Style

What Does a Facial Do For Your Skin?

A facial is one of those skin treatments that is so often talked about, we just assume that it is good for us. But exactly is a facial? And — more importantly — what does a facial do for your skin?. Simply put, or as celebrity esthetician Joanna...
shefinds

Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age

In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
People

Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome

Maureen Materna, 74, opens up to PEOPLE about living the incurable neurological disease, which has been diagnosed in about one of every one million people Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning in a tearful Instagram video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, sharing that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates as she learns about the rare condition and how it impacts her life. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and...
OHIO STATE
marriage.com

How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?

Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
shefinds

4 Haircut Tips From Stylists To Look Younger With Gray Hair

Gone are the days when gray hair was thought of as more of a hindrance — or as a thing you had to work around. Women are embracing their grays and silvers at every age, and the shade looks both natural and stunning. With that said, gray doesn’t mean no maintenance whatsoever (sorry to be the bearer of bad news). If you want your hair to remain shiny, bouncy, and youthful looking, it’s going to require a little bit of work and a few great haircut, hairstyle, and haircare tips. Watson Anthony, editor-in-chief for Hairstyle Camp, offers four smart tips to look younger with gray hair.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Parade

Suddenly Craving Chocolate? Here's What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You

We’ve all been there: the dreaded 4 p.m. slump. To give yourself some extra energy to get through to dinnertime, you reach for the chocolate bar in your desk drawer or cut yourself an extra slice of chocolate cake at the office party. Or maybe you’re just someone who can’t resist chocolate, no matter what time of day it is.
tctmd.com

Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS

The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Use at Night – Common Sedative Can Increase the Risk of Heart Damage

More evidence has been discovered by CU Anschutz researchers to back up the idea that timing is important when giving drugs. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a popular drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when surgeries are performed at night.

