Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Who Will Replace Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters Unveils Future Without Original Drummer
Foo Fighters formally announced it would continue as a band even after Taylor Hawkins' passing. Foo Fighters lost its drummer when Hawkins passed away in March. The musician died at the age of 50 while the band was preparing ahead of its Colombia tour. On its social media accounts, Foo...
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider thinks Ronnie James Dio and Robert Plant are great singers but not real "performers"
Dee Snider thinks there's a difference between "singers" and "frontmen", believes Robert Plant and Dio lacked stage presence, unlike real "performers" such as Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger
Why Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Regrets Meeting John Lennon
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters regrets his behavior during his one and only meeting with John Lennon.
The Beatles: Pattie Boyd Admits to Being Lost ‘In a Big Cloud of Fame’ During Marriage to George Harrison
Pattie Boyd, wife of The Beatles' George Harrison, admits to being lost 'in a big cloud of fame' during their marriage.
Mike Nesmith’s Big ‘Lie’ Became the Truth About The Monkees, The Beatles, and Rolling Stones
Mike Nesmith's big 'lie' suddenly became the truth involving record sales between The Monkees, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
NME
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson welcome baby boy
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney. Osbourne announced her pregnancy back in May 2022 by sharing a photo of herself holding a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”
How the Taylor Hawkins concerts delivered catharsis for Wolfgang Van Halen
The Mammoth WVH man on Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, and Van Halen disfunction
Meet Seraphina Watts, The Daughter Of Late Stones Drummer, Charlie Watts
Seraphina Watts is the only daughter of entrepreneur Shirley Ann Shepherd and late iconic Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away on August 24, 2021. She was one of the celebrity kids of the ’60s although her father ensured to keep her out of the spotlight due to his love for privacy. The 54-year-old was so close with her father that she learned how to play the drums from him at a young age.
Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert
If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
Micky Dolenz Once Remade 1 Monkees Song With Eastern Instruments
Micky Dolenz once covered one of The Monkees' songs so it sounded more like Eastern music with the help of Mike Nesmith's son.
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Iron Maiden Honored With New Postage Stamp Set
Iron Maiden has been honored with their own set of British postage stamps. The new set is made up of 12 total stamps. Eight feature live performance shots from throughout the band’s career, while the other four display the metal group’s famous mascot, Eddie, as depicted on some of the group's classic albums (Iron Maiden, Senjutsu) and songs ("The Trooper," "Aces High").
Harry Blames William and Kate For Nazi Uniform Debacle in ‘Spare’
Prince Harry makes an extraordinary attempt to blame Prince William and Kate Middleton for his decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a January 2005 costume party in his new memoir, Spare, an extract of which has leaked to Page Six.Harry was 20 when he wore the shocking outfit to a friend’s party, prompting global outrage after a picture of him in a Swastika armband appeared on the front page of British tabloid the Sun.In the section of the book seen by Page Six, Harry writes that he was trying to choose between a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform...
guitar.com
Iggy Pop claims he rejected offer to join AC/DC because “I can’t fit that bill”
How close was the world to seeing punk legend Iggy Pop as a member of AC/DC? Apparently closer than you’d think. In a new interview with The New York Times, the Godfather of Punk revealed he was once asked to join the Highway To Hell band during a hiatus from The Stooges. The rocker, however, rejected the offer as he didn’t think he was the right fit for AC/DC.
Foo Fighters close out a "difficult, tragic" 2022 promising to see fans "soon", admitting "without Taylor we’re going to be a different band"
Foo Fighters look ahead to life after drummer Taylor Hawkins' passing: "when we see you again - and we will soon - he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night”
Heavy metal band Iron Maiden celebrated in new set of stamps created by Royal Mail
The eight stamps feature Iron Maiden performances and all current members of the band, including frontman Bruce Dickinson, who is also a qualified pilot.
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Actor Edward Norton learns Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother
Edward Norton has discovered that Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother.The actor, 53, learned of his link as he appeared on the season nine premiere of Finding Your Roots.Host Henry Louis Gates traced Norton’s genealogy back to Pocahontas as he explained there is a record of the Native American woman marrying John Rolfe (Norton’s 12th great grandfather) on 5 April 1614.“This just makes you realise what a small piece of the whole human story you are,” Norton said after the discovery.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak vows to create ‘safe’ culture for women in anti-social behavior crackdownAdele forced to ‘waddle’ around stage as she struggles with sciaticaJK Rowling got £18 million payout from publishers for 2022 amid transgender row
Comments / 0