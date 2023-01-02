Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Man wanted in Virginia taken into custody after pursuit in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted in Virginia was taken into custody overnight after a police chase in Fayette County. Dale E. Gauvin, 27, of Mount Hope, who was wanted on a fugitive of justice warrant in Virginia for felony grand larceny and destruction of property now faces charges of fleeing, obstructing, reckless driving and other traffic violations following an incident early Wednesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
wchstv.com
Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations climb
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia, and hospitalizations increased by more than 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Cabell County. a 63-year-old man from Putnam County.
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
wchstv.com
Death of 13-year-old girl in Huntington continues to draw protests
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continued in Huntington Tuesday over the death of a 13-year-old girl who was hit and killed on Friday night by an off-duty Cabell County deputy. The residents gathered at the Cabell County Courthouse as the investigation continues into the deadly crash. What a lot...
Ohio State Highway Patrol says mental hospital escapee apprehended in WV
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Sunday night at 11:34 p.m., Jacob Davidson was taken into custody near Chapmanville, West Virginia in Logan County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. On December 29, Jacob D. Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus. The OHP said that Davidson […]
wchstv.com
Case of man accused in fatal Milton shooting sent to grand jury
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of fatally shooting a family member in Milton last month has been sent to a Cabell County Grand Jury. Jacob Beilstein, 23, is charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment after a Dec. 22 shooting at a home on Woodmire Drive, according to court records. The case was bound over to a grand jury on Wednesday.
wchstv.com
Logan Sheriff's Office: Man accused of stealing identity to open AEP account
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he admitted to stealing a man’s identity to open an American Electric Power account. Charles Adkins was arrested on charges of identify theft and obtaining goods and services under false pretenses,...
wchstv.com
State Police: Man who was driving school bus that crashed was under influence of drugs
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man who was driving a school bus in September 2022 when it crashed into a utility pole in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time and now faces charges. Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa...
wchstv.com
State Police: Kentucky troopers shoot male who posed 'deadly threat to law enforcement'
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police said an investigation is underway after two troopers shot a male in Elliott County who became “a deadly threat to law enforcement” after they responded to a scene. The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the community of...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: House destroyed in Boone County fire
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a house was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Boone County. The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. on Williams Mountain near Gordon, West Virginia, according to Boone County dispatchers. Prenter Road is currently closed as firefighters work to put out...
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
wchstv.com
COVID hospitalizations in W.Va., active virus cases decline in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations declined and active virus cases in West Virginia fell by about 100 over the long holiday weekend. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 327 on Tuesday – 17 fewer than the agency has reported in a news release last week. Of those, 45 were in intensive care and 16 were on a ventilator.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
10TV's Dom Tiberi speaks on new law combatting distracted driving in Ohio
Earlier this year, Dom testified in support of the legislation. Dom lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a distracted driving crash on Sept. 17, 2013.
wchstv.com
Sheriff gives update on homeless man who has won the hearts of Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff gave an update on a homeless man named Anthony, who is receiving Social Security benefits and opened a bank account after winning the hearts of the county’s residents. "So many people have reached out to check in on Anthony,”...
wchstv.com
Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
WCPO
'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
wchstv.com
Police: Body found along Ohio River identified as missing woman
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A body found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton last week has been identified. Officials have identified the body as that of Alicia Livingston Saul, of Ironton, Ohio, according to the Ironton Police Department. Police said Saul was reported missing on Dec....
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'
OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
DeWine signs bill restricting Ohioans from using phones while driving
COLUMBUS — Today Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into, law prohibiting Ohioans from using phones and other devices while driving. With SB 288, distracted driving becomes a primary offense, and law enforcement will be given more tools to combat it. The bill will allow drivers to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving.
Comments / 0