Chapmanville, WV

wchstv.com

Man wanted in Virginia taken into custody after pursuit in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted in Virginia was taken into custody overnight after a police chase in Fayette County. Dale E. Gauvin, 27, of Mount Hope, who was wanted on a fugitive of justice warrant in Virginia for felony grand larceny and destruction of property now faces charges of fleeing, obstructing, reckless driving and other traffic violations following an incident early Wednesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Death of 13-year-old girl in Huntington continues to draw protests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continued in Huntington Tuesday over the death of a 13-year-old girl who was hit and killed on Friday night by an off-duty Cabell County deputy. The residents gathered at the Cabell County Courthouse as the investigation continues into the deadly crash. What a lot...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Case of man accused in fatal Milton shooting sent to grand jury

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of fatally shooting a family member in Milton last month has been sent to a Cabell County Grand Jury. Jacob Beilstein, 23, is charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment after a Dec. 22 shooting at a home on Woodmire Drive, according to court records. The case was bound over to a grand jury on Wednesday.
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: House destroyed in Boone County fire

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a house was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Boone County. The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. on Williams Mountain near Gordon, West Virginia, according to Boone County dispatchers. Prenter Road is currently closed as firefighters work to put out...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
wchstv.com

COVID hospitalizations in W.Va., active virus cases decline in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations declined and active virus cases in West Virginia fell by about 100 over the long holiday weekend. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 327 on Tuesday – 17 fewer than the agency has reported in a news release last week. Of those, 45 were in intensive care and 16 were on a ventilator.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WCPO

'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Police: Body found along Ohio River identified as missing woman

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A body found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton last week has been identified. Officials have identified the body as that of Alicia Livingston Saul, of Ironton, Ohio, according to the Ironton Police Department. Police said Saul was reported missing on Dec....
IRONTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'

OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

DeWine signs bill restricting Ohioans from using phones while driving

COLUMBUS — Today Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into, law prohibiting Ohioans from using phones and other devices while driving. With SB 288, distracted driving becomes a primary offense, and law enforcement will be given more tools to combat it. The bill will allow drivers to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving.
OHIO STATE

